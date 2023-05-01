JSU football: Ye'Majesty Sanders signs with CFL's Edmonton Elks

JACKSONVILLE — Former Jacksonville State offensive lineman Ye'Majesty Sanders has signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, according to the team’s roster and Sanders’ social media.
“OWE IT TO GOD, TIME TO EAT!!” Sanders posted on his Instagram page, announcing his signing the day after his graduation from JSU.
Sanders, who mostly played at right tackle, appeared in all 11 of JSU’s games last season and blocked for an offense that led the ASUN Conference in total rushing yards, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns.
The Columbus, Ga., native was a member of the team since 2017, when he redshirted. He saw his first game action in 2018, making his collegiate debut against Eastern Illinois.
Sanders will join former JSU receiver Josh Pearson as the second active JSU player on a CFL roster. Pearson is on the B.C. Lions’ roster. The Elks and the Lions will play each other June 17.