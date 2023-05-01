 Skip to main content
JSU football: Ye'Majesty Sanders signs with CFL's Edmonton Elks

JSU Overtime win BW 006.JPG

JSU wins 35-28 in overtime over Kennesaw State. Jacksonville State's Ye'Majesty Sanders celebrates when it was announced that JSU wide receiver Sterling Galban's catch in the end zone was a touchdown. Photo by Bill Wilson

JACKSONVILLE — Former Jacksonville State offensive lineman Ye'Majesty Sanders has signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, according to the team’s roster and Sanders’ social media.

“OWE IT TO GOD, TIME TO EAT!!” Sanders posted on his Instagram page, announcing his signing the day after his graduation from JSU.