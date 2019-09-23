JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has won five straight Ohio Valley Conference football crowns. The Gamecocks have lost only one league game in that stretch.
And, they're picked to win the OVC again this year. Until JSU's current stretch, nobody had won the league title more than four straight times.
That kind of success places a nice, big target on the backs of 11th-ranked JSU heading into OVC schedule. It starts this week with a Saturday game at Austin Peay.
"People are going to play their best game against us," JSU receiver Josh Pearson said. "We're not going to change our game up because of who the opponent is. We play hard for all four quarters, no matter who it is, even if we do have a target on our backs."
JSU coach John Grass calls this a "dangerous road trip."
"Going into OVC play, you know you've got to play your best every Saturday because everybody is going to play well," Grass said Monday at his regular weekly news conference. "We just hope we continue to play consistently. Austin Peay is the objective this week. Got to go 1-0 this week."
Grass figures the pre-OVC schedule has helped prepare his team for the league slate, which includes road games at Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee Tech and home games against Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri, Murray State and Eastern Kentucky.
JSU is 3-1, winning three home games after a 35-14 road loss at Southeastern Louisiana.
"We didn't start like we wanted," Grass said. We didn't handle adversity in that game whatsoever in a positive way. We learned from it. The non-conference schedule did us some good. It prepared us for this OVC race in front of us."
The Govs are 2-2 with losses to No. 15 Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State, an FCS playoff team last season. They were picked fourth in both the coaches and media preseason OVC poll.
JSU hasn't lost to Austin Peay since the two teams began playing each other annually in 2007. Austin Peay has a new coach in former Mississippi State assistant Mark Hudspeth, who was head coach at UNA in 2002-08 and Louisiana-Lafayette in 2011-17.
"I think the recruiting has gotten better and better each year for them," Grass said. "They are well-coached, and he does a good job with them."
Ultimately, for JSU, it's about getting off to a good start in OVC play, but long-snapper Josh Brady, a senior team leader, said he and his teammates won't approach this one any different than the previous four games.
"Obviously, we recognize it's OVC play, and it's important, but for us, it's just another game," he said. "It's another week, and we're going to keep doing what we've been doing and be the same JSU team as before. We're going to keep getting better."