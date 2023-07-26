JSU football: With eligibility concerns behind him, Webb ready for 'big' final season

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s first-string quarterback showed up to every spring practice unsure if his hard work would ever amount to anything. Not because he wasn't talented enough but because he'd exhausted his eligibility.
Then in the middle of June, after months of uncertainty, the NCAA finally cleared Zion Webb to play this fall for a seventh season.
“It was exciting just to understand and know what I am getting into,” Webb said following the Gamecocks’ first fall practice on Wednesday morning. “Just to be comfortable and know I’m not working out for nothing.”
Webb said he can still picture the moment he first got the news.
“It was great,” he said. “I actually went around showing everybody. I’m showing everybody the email and making sure, ‘hey bro I am coming back.’”
Sometimes eligibility waivers seem like a done deal. That seemed to be the case when the Gamecocks requested a hardship waiver during the 2022 season so that safety Jeremiah Harris could play this fall in what will also be his seventh season as well.
Harris received his confirmation that he'd be back this year ahead of the team's final home game last season.
“We came in together, actually. … always been together,” Webb said of Harris. “We made our bond tight even though some of the guys left us last year, we got our year back. Me and him made a promise to ourself that we were going to do it big for our last one.”
When asked to define “big,” Webb responded without hesitation.
“We want everything, we want everything,” Webb said. “Conference, we want a bowl game, whatever comes to us. We just working hard to get to the next level.”
Of course, Webb’s work ethic was never in question. Rodriguez praised his quarterback throughout last fall for his commitment to the team even though Webb seemed to constantly be fighting off one serious injury or illness for the final two-thirds of the season.
Then in the spring, Rodriguez made similar comments after he watched Webb push himself during each spring practice, even though the two knew that Webb’s appeal for additional eligibility was anything but a sure thing.
“He really wanted to play, and he’s been injured most of his career,” Rodriguez said following Wednesday’s practice. “And even last year, he couldn’t go and be his true self. We’re excited with him. With him and Te’Sean (Smoot) and Logan (Smothers) we got a pretty good battle at quarterback, and I know we got some good experience with Zion, so I am expecting big things from him.”
Webb is just thrilled to be back at practice without his future hanging over him. Because he’s not sure what he’d be doing right now if the NCAA had ruled the other way.
“I don’t know, probably training to get ready for the draft or something,” Webb said. “Canadian league or whatever may come to my way. I just trust my process and go with the flow.”
Although it was stressful to practice the entire spring without clarity, Webb said he could push thoughts of the future to the side largely because of the support he got from teammates.
“Just sitting back and looking at it from a mental standpoint, it was hard,” Webb said, reflecting on the spring. "Just trusting the process and understanding that it takes time. You gotta have patience, so that is what I did.
"I prayed a lot on it, and I talked to my people and the guys around, they helped me tremendously. They were there for me. They were my brothers. They made sure I was into (it) and never worried about the outcome.”
