JSU football: With eligibility concerns behind him, Webb ready for 'big' final season

07262023 Football Practice-435.jpg
Brandon Phillips/JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s first-string quarterback showed up to every spring practice unsure if his hard work would ever amount to anything. Not because he wasn't talented enough but because he'd exhausted his eligibility.

Then in the middle of June, after months of uncertainty, the NCAA finally cleared Zion Webb to play this fall for a seventh season.

