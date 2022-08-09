JSU football: Wiggins gains weight, still has his speed: 'He can really run'

JACKSONVILLE — If you tell Ron Wiggins that he looks like he's gained weight, he likely will tell you, "Thank you."
For two years, Wiggins has been the slightly-built speedy running back on the Jacksonville State roster. Now, he's not so slight.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 4:16 pm
JACKSONVILLE — If you tell Ron Wiggins that he looks like he's gained weight, he likely will tell you, "Thank you."
For two years, Wiggins has been the slightly-built speedy running back on the Jacksonville State roster. Now, he's not so slight.
"I gained 10 pounds over the summer," said Wiggins, a redshirt sophomore and a former all-state standout at nearby Jacksonville High. "We have a good strength group going. We've been putting in the work, and it's showing."
He was listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds in the spring, but the additional weight looks like it's gone to his shoulders and upper body. He no longer looks like somebody opposing defenses might break in half — if they manage to catch him, that is.
That's still not a problem. Under the direction of head strength and conditioning coach Blake McCall, Wiggins has worked to get bigger while not losing his speed.
"The extra weight is going to be good for him, with us going full-tempo and with the way we practice, the way we do things," running backs coach Rod McDowell said. "When I first got here, he was a little scrawny kid, but he was fast. I told him, 'I don't want to get you too big and lose your speed.' Blake and his staff in the weight room have really pushed him."
Wiggins is one of 10 running backs on the Gamecocks' roster this preseason, but he's JSU's leading returning rusher. Last season, he picked up 270 yards on 43 attempts while catching 11 passes for 78 yards. Last Saturday, in the first scrimmage of the preseason, he scored a pair of touchdowns.
The top two rushers from a year ago have transferred: Uriah West (377 yards) is now at Rice, and Josh Samuel (732 yards) is playing for Austin Peay, which will host JSU on Oct. 29.
The incoming group includes a couple of transfers: Bam Smith, who began his career at Arizona when Rodriguez was the Wildcats’ coach, and Anwar Lewis of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. Also, JSU veteran Pat Jackson (67 yards) and Matt LaRoche (110 yards) are back.
"I would love to have three or four running backs that we play every game," JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. "We'll play two at a time a lot. We've got some talented guys. We've got a little bit of experience coming back, but not much. That's OK. The system is new to everybody, but we've got a nice mix of players in there."
And, Wiggins definitely appears to be in the mix somewhere.
"He can really run," Rodriguez said. "He's improved every day. By the end of the spring, he got a lot better. He's taken another step since then. I've been really pleased with his progress. He's still a young guy. He's got a great future. Really excited for him."
While it's a new system, Wiggins is adjusting.
"It's still football at the end of the day, so you've got to keep playing," he said.
He's getting high marks from McDowell for how he's working.
"Ron has really grown into his role," McDowell said. "He's competing. He's fighting. Like I tell Ron every day, 'Man, you're your biggest enemy. You've got to get out of your comfort zone.' He's a speedster. He can run. But, now it's time for him and for me to harness all that speed and all that craziness and put it under control.
"But, when he touches the ball, man, he can do something excellent."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.