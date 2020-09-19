JSU football: While preparing for FSU, Gamecocks run longest scrimmage of preseason

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State completed its fourth preseason scrimmage Saturday.
With an extended preseason practice because of schedule adjustments forced by COVID-19, JSU is scrimmaging more than usual. In a typical year, JSU may scrimmage only three times.
Head coach John Grass had said beforehand that he wanted to scrimmage longer on this day than in any of the previous three. He was true to his word, as the Gamecocks ran 125 plays. They hit the field at 9 a.m. and finished at about 11:45 a.m.
Grass had wanted a longer scrimmage because JSU's season-opening opponent, Florida State, will have played two games before they meet. FSU will host the Gamecocks on Oct. 3.
"I thought the guys handled it well," Grass said. "We saw a lot of reps on the guys we needed to see, and we got to see some young guys in game-like situations, and that's what we wanted out of it today."
Grass said he was pleased JSU avoided injuries.
"I think we got out of it pretty clean without many major injuries — none, hopefully," Grass said. "If you can make it out of a 125-play scrimmage without injuries, you have to be pleased with that."
In addition, This was an important scrimmage as Grass and his staff try to figure out the depth chart and travel roster for the Florida State game.
"As we get closer to the game, we're evaluating depth," Grass said. "I saw some good stuff and we're getting better. I feel like we haven't had a complete team at any scrimmage yet, so it's kind of hard to evaluate. But I think they guys are getting better. We have young guys who are going to be able to give us some reps, and that's going to help us make some decisions.
"It'll help us decide who is on the travel list, who is a part of that 70-and-under and reality is going to set in for a few. We have good competition, but we just have to keep getting better."