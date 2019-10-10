JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s football roster shows Dakota Chapman as a mere redshirt sophomore, but he’s more like the J.K. Simmons character in the Farmers Insurance commercials.
He knows a thing or two, because he’s seen a thing or two.
And no, this isn’t about all of the positions he so gladly plays for JSU, when needed. It’s about what the tight end/fullback/linebacker/guy on every special team saw during a summer mission trip to Tanzania.
“There are so many stories,” he said. “There are so many people you just meet. This one guy that was just one of the smartest men I’ve ever met and living in this third-world country, and being able to talk with him about the Bible and the Gospel and sharing with him.
“We actually got to see a paralyzed man raise up and walk.”
It puts the arm injury that reduced his true sophomore season to a redshirt year into perspective. The experience of the trip puts his existence as what JSU coach John Grass calls “our Swiss Army knife” into perspective.
The surgical scar on Chapman’s lower left arm tells part of the story. He was covering a kickoff against Tennessee Tech last season, and a Tech player pulled him down. Chapman instinctively stuck his arm down to catch himself.
“I could see the return coming down my alley,” he said. “My arm just snapped in half.”
Chapman broke his radius and tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, not that anyone noticed at first. He’d heard it snap, but a guy who has fractured both legs and broken a hand when he was a kid develops a pain tolerance.
“When I got to the sidelines, the doctor was twisting my arm and was like, “I don’t think it’s broke. You’d be screaming in pain right now,’” Chapman said.
He tried to go back in the game, but the training and coaching staff erred toward caution. X-rays showed their caution to be justified.
That was Sept. 22. The week of JSU’s Dec. 1 playoff game at Maine saw JSU in need of a tight end. Landon Rice, Chapman’s friend and travel partner on that Tanzania trip, suffered a concussion late that week.
Chapman had played three games, to that point, and a new NCAA rule allowed redshirt years with four. He still had a game to spend without blowing his redshirt.
“He’s not even on the travel list,” Grass said. “I go to Dakota, called him that night about 8:30, and said, ‘Hey, can you come up here right quick?’ … I said, ‘Do you want to dress out and play? You’ve got a game.’ He said, ‘Heck yeah, let me call my mom and dad.’
“He played in that game. He’s ready any time, for sure.”
That’s Dakota Chapman.
The guy who’s in the weight room by 5 a.m. most days wanted to get back in the action before the Maine game. The guy who started doing pushups earlier in the rehabilitation process than those managing his rehab liked, likely would’ve blown his redshirt, had his arm allowed and the team needed it.
That’s the thing about Chapman. At McAdory High School, he played linebacker, defensive end, tight end, H-back, punter and long snapper. He could be that emergency punter for JSU, but the elbow injury likely ended any chance he could recapture his long-snapping days, if needed.
Long snapping runs in the family, by the way. His father, Terry, did it for Samford.
At JSU, he’s played fullback, tight end and linebacker, on top of all special teams. He played offense, a few snaps on defense and all special teams in JSU’s 49-45 victory over Eastern Washington earlier this season.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Chapman physically fits the roles, so the body is able. The spirit is more than willing.
JSU looked deep enough at tight end with Trae Barry and Rice, so Grass asked Chapman to try linebacker in spring practice. Chapman learned the whole defense in spring and listed No. 2 at mike linebacker, headed into JSU’s opener at Southeastern Louisiana.
Rice sustained a knee injury in that game. Floater Dakota had to float back to offense, where he’s likely to stay the rest of the season. Barry suffered a season-ending knee injury at Austin Peay on Sept. 28.
“A lot of weeks, early in the season, he’ll run up to me Monday and say, ‘Coach, what color (practice) jersey do I need on this week,’” Grass said. “That’s the type of guy he is. He never runs up to you and says, ‘Coach, I want to play defense this week. Coach, I want to play offense this week.’
“He’s, ‘Coach, where do you need me at?’”
That’s been true since Chapman arrived on JSU’s campus, but the mission trip he took this past summer just reaffirms his perspective on it all.
First, Chapman considers himself fortunate to have gone. A two-vehicle accident nixed Grass’ plans to go.
Second, Chapman spent a lot of time with people who live a whatever-it-takes existence. He’s seen a thing or two.
“It was a very eye-opening experience, very humbling,” he said. “Just seeing other parts of the world and how people live in third-world countries and being able to share the Gospel with them and live with these people, it was a wonderful time.”