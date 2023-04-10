 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU Football: What to expect from the public scrimmage, why it matters to Rich Rodriguez

JSU football end practice speech

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez addresses his players at the end of every practice. 

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez can’t help but laugh when asked if Thursday night’s public scrimmage, slated to start at 6 p.m., will look different than last year’s.

“Well, hopefully, the execution,” Rodriguez said. “That was, what I remember was pretty ugly. I think it was the first time after a spring game I actually ran the offense, I mean running-wise for conditioning afterward.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep