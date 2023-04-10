JSU Football: What to expect from the public scrimmage, why it matters to Rich Rodriguez

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez can’t help but laugh when asked if Thursday night’s public scrimmage, slated to start at 6 p.m., will look different than last year’s.
“Well, hopefully, the execution,” Rodriguez said. “That was, what I remember was pretty ugly. I think it was the first time after a spring game I actually ran the offense, I mean running-wise for conditioning afterward.”
That was easily a low point for the 2022 Gamecocks’ offense, but it also reflected how the typical practice went during Rodriguez’s first spring.
This year, things have looked dramatically different. The offense has held its own for the spring, and several offensive players have said they felt more comfortable working in the second year of Rodriguez’s system.
When asked what position groups improved the most this spring, Rodriguez said the team answered some questions at cornerback before praising the pass rush and the skill players on offense.
However, the Jax State coach seemed to hold back his best comments for the offensive line.
“Our O-line always works hard, and that is the hardest working group that we have,” Rodriguez said. “But I'm still a little concerned with our depth everywhere and that is every position. I thought that would be the issue you know, as our transition going on, but you know we're gonna need to find some help, some competition this summer as well.”
That brings him to the biggest in-game change. This year’s scrimmage will run approximately 60 plays in total, which he said will be noticeably shorter than last year's event, largely because the Gamecocks are low on available offensive linemen.
During the game, Rodriguez said he prefers to focus all of his attention on the players but prefers to be pretty hands-off.
“We need to treat it like a game where you're making corrections in between series and that kind of stuff,” Rodriguez said. “And the only difference is there's always going to be an offense and defense on the field. So you don't have time to correct it on the sidelines as much, so it's actually a good way for coaches to make corrections quickly. And to coach quickly, which is what we need to do anyway.”
While the coaches take a step back, Rodriguez hopes to see several players pick up the slack on the field. In recent weeks, the Gamecocks coach has said that he would like the quarterbacks take a more vocal role on the field.
“I really don't worry about leadership during practice,” Rodriguez said on Monday. “That's what the coaches are for, but during the games and during the scrimmages, you know the leadership on the field, whether it's a quarterback or linebackers, that's where you look from there. Do they take charge? Because they don't have the coaches standing behind them telling them.”
The other group that Rodriguez said benefits the most from the scrimmage is the younger players on the roster.
“If you could create a semi-game atmosphere where the coaches are off the field,” Rodriguez said. “There's some crowd noise, some excitement, and buzz about it. It, for the inexperienced players, that means a lot. You want them to be a little nervous, you know, you want them in an environment where they're nervous and bigger crowds help with that.”
So with that in mind, the Gamecocks coach hopes to welcome in a big crowd on Thursday night. Every player healthy enough to suit up is expected to see the field at some point, and Rodriguez said it’s a good chance to hear the Marching Southerners as well.
“Hopefully, we have a good crowd because these players work hard, and it does mean something when you come out, and there’s an atmosphere,” Rodriguez said. “And the best way to create an atmosphere is to have people, it’s as simple as that.”
