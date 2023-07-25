 Skip to main content
JSU Football: What the Gamecocks should expect in their first FBS season

Coach-bc.jpg

Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez talks with media members after the spring scrimmage.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville State center Treylen Brown was one of two players to usher the Gamecocks into the FBS spotlight when he addressed reporters at Conference USA Media Days.

“We’re trailblazers,” Brown said. “And I was speaking to my dad about it, and it was like yeah, it is going to be a historic year regardless. This is huge. We’ve never been this high, and we’re excited.”

