JSU Football: What scrimmage interceptions reveal about Jax State's secondary

JSU scrimmage-bc118.jpg

JSU cornerback Jabari Mack (22) recorded his ninth interception of the spring during Thursday's scrimmage.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — The offense took center stage for most of Thursday night’s scrimmage, but Jacksonville State’s secondary still made their presence felt to the tune of four interceptions.

“We’re definitely pushing each other,” said Jabari Mack describing the competition amongst the corners. “We got a little talent, we got some tallies on the board so we are definitely pushing each other. … I feel like we got a good group of guys this year and we definitely are competitive and we definitely getting ready for this conference USA this year, we’re going to be ready.”

