JSU Football: What scrimmage interceptions reveal about Jax State's secondary

JACKSONVILLE — The offense took center stage for most of Thursday night’s scrimmage, but Jacksonville State’s secondary still made their presence felt to the tune of four interceptions.
“We’re definitely pushing each other,” said Jabari Mack describing the competition amongst the corners. “We got a little talent, we got some tallies on the board so we are definitely pushing each other. … I feel like we got a good group of guys this year and we definitely are competitive and we definitely getting ready for this conference USA this year, we’re going to be ready.”
Although the Gamecocks end spring with more answers than questions, that can’t be said of a secondary that has seen multiple defensive backs shine at corner this spring.
“I'm not ever one to say okay, this guy's a surefire starter right now in any position,” Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “But most of them we know. … but at corner there are no guys that hey he’s solidified one here.
“But we have some veterans Marco Baker, Jamari Jemison, (Kekoura) Tarnue is a new guy that came and played well. Jabari Mack I think has had an outstanding spring. And so those four guys have kind of taken lead, but we'll have some more competition for them this summer.”
Jemison is the only one of the four who started last season. He started nine games, mostly opposite former Gamecock Yul Gowdy.
Tarnue, a new addition to the roster this spring, played the last two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College where he recorded 11 interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns.
“KK came in like another brother. … KK from juco so he came in with that edge,” Mack said. “KK ready to make plays just like us.”
Tarnue didn’t record a pick on Thursday, but he didn’t need one to earn praise from receiver Michael Pettway.
“He’s smooth, he’s real smooth,” Pettway said. “KK, when he came in, he’s come here to work. He’s here pretty much every morning, like six o’clock, seven. He’s here every morning, he’s going to get some work in. He’s going to be a great DB.”
Both Baker and Mack accounted for an interception during Thursday night’s scrimmage. Mack said his pick around the five-yard line was his ninth of the spring.
“He was my only threat so I really manned onto him and I just stayed on the back hip and ran, made a play on the ball in the air,” Mack said.
Mack said he’s happy with how much he progressed this spring. Before, he felt like he struggled with his patience. He wanted to make a play all the time which is how defensive backs end up letting receivers run free.
“I’d say my feet at the line, my footwork,” Mack said. “Good eyes at the line of scrimmage, reading the receiver helps. Being more patient instead of just guessing, anticipating what they going to do at the line. Being patient really. … let the game come to me, let the plays come to me not going out and trying to force a play. Just doing my job.”
Safeties accounted for the other two interceptions on Thursday, but the plays couldn’t have been made by two different players.
Walk-on freshman Walker O’Steen, formerly of White Plains, denied a late touchdown when he picked off quarterback Polo Solomon.
His brother, starting left tackle, Will O’Steen, smiled and shook his head when asked about the play after the scrimmage.
“I'm sure they (our family) loved it,” O’Steen said. “Me I was kind of like well, you know he's just trying to be like me now.”
O’Steen said it’s been fun having his younger brother around this spring, although the lineman admitted they still get on each other's nerves a lot.
However, the left tackle isn’t worried about his younger brother getting too confident after his big play. Not with big brother around.
“I may have to humble him a little bit,” O’Steen said, laughing. “Can’t let him think too high of himself.”
Jeremiah Harris, a player who has been with the program since 2017, recorded the other interception. Harris will undoubtedly prove invaluable going into his seventh year, but Mack said the other defensive backs remind the safety that he’s ‘the old man’ among them.
“He real important,” Mack said of Harris. “He been here for a few years now. J Ro been here for almost all his lifetime. So he definitely a leader. He’s somebody we look up to, he know how to lead and he will definitely push us to get better, push us to make plays because at the end of the day it is all about the team.”
