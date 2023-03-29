 Skip to main content
JSU Football: What Rich Rodriguez hopes to see in second spring scrimmage

JSU football end practice speech

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez addresses his players at the end of every practice. 

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — This weekend Jacksonville State players will compete in their second scrimmage this spring, and there’s no question which unit Rich Rodriguez will have his eyes on when they take the field.

“Well, we got our younger offensive line, or second group, has got to get more physical,” Rodriguez said. “And got to trust the techniques that we're teaching them a little bit more.”

