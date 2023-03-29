JSU Football: What Rich Rodriguez hopes to see in second spring scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — This weekend Jacksonville State players will compete in their second scrimmage this spring, and there’s no question which unit Rich Rodriguez will have his eyes on when they take the field.
“Well, we got our younger offensive line, or second group, has got to get more physical,” Rodriguez said. “And got to trust the techniques that we're teaching them a little bit more.”
On Wednesday, the second-string offensive line observed included left tackle Cade Nayadley, left guard Daveion Harley, center Jasperlynn Peacock Jr., right guard Hayden Zepp and right tackle Drew Padgett.
Of that group, Nayadley, a redshirt junior with seven career game appearances, and Harley, a freshman, seem to have the strongest grip on their jobs. The two have held those spots nearly every practice this spring.
Padgett, a redshirt sophomore who appeared in nine games last season, including special teams duties, has also been a mainstay in recent weeks.
Both Zepp and Peacock have been heavily involved with the second-team this spring, but at times that unit has included freshman Bronson Laney and redshirt freshman Mason Richards.
It’s worth noting that the Gamecocks started seven different individual linemen and five different combinations in 2023, so the guys that prove themselves on the second team could still see significant snaps in the fall.
“You know, we (also) got to be more consistent catching the ball,” Rodriguez said. “Defensively, in the first scrimmage, our tackling was not good. … I want to see if we hopefully we've improved on that a little bit, and that's something that we work on, but most nowadays coaches don't work a lot of live tackles because you're just so thin a lot of times you're afraid to get somebody hurt, but we got to get better at that.”
Rodriguez didn’t criticize Webb when asked about last scrimmage, but the coach did say that the veteran quarterback is still chasing his potential even though he’s improved since the end of the season.
“There's still ways that we're frustrated,” Rodriguez said. “Because I want, my expectation for guys in the second year in the program at quarterback is not understand what but the why.
“And he's further along than any of them because of his experience. And he's, he's pretty conscientious, I think, this spring by the end of this spring, and through our work in the summer, I think he'll be so much more comfortable with what we're doing. Because he was just running plays last year, and ran some pretty effectively, but he didn't understand the why behind a lot of them.”
When Webb, who is still waiting on NCAA clearance to play in 2023, understands the why behind Rodriguez’s madness, then the Jax State coach said he would have a more decisive quarterback.
“It's not only proper decision making, but you know, doing it on time,” Rodriguez said. “So much is for a quarterback, everybody talks about accuracy and timing, but the timing part is you can see the guy, throw it to the right guys, but if you throw it late, then it ain't gonna work. Especially, the higher level you go, your margin for error decreases.”
