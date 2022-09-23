JSU football: What Rich Rod is like after a loss

JACKSONVILLE — Four games into Rich Rodriguez’s first season as Jacksonville State’s football coach, he’s lived up to his reputation for no-filter bluntness.
He was also joking/not joking in warnings about the difference between after-a-win Rich Rod and after-a-loss Rich Rod.
It took four games, but JSU players, fans and observers got their first look, following JSU’s 54-17 loss at Tulsa on Saturday.
“Ever since, I’d say, Sunday, after our practice, we’ve kind of turned a new leaf,” sophomore tight end Sean Brown said. “We’re focusing on the next game, but as far as after the game, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him like that.”
The Gamecocks (3-1) hope to see a return of Rodriguez’s after-a-win self following JSU’s game Saturday at Nicholls (0-3).
They got a version of after-a-loss Rodriguez following JSU’s J-Day game. To say the least, he wasn’t pumping sunshine on that sunny spring day. He called his offense “gross.”
The postgame chat was long, somewhat audible from a distance and perceptibly uncomfortable.
“This isn’t personal,” he could be heard saying while explaining the connection between standards and staying power in his version of JSU’s program.
JSU had nearly 50 new players by August.
As for Saturday at Tulsa, postgame interviews were short. Wearing an understandable permascowl after JSU’s performance, Rodriguez answered every question, bluntly and usually three or four words into the question.
"It was a joke," Rodriguez said. "That's a Group of 5 bowl team, and we ain't close to them, not by the way we played tonight, in no way, shape or form."
After the last question, Rodriguez got up and left the room quickly.
Postgame interviews followed a quick postgame locker-room meeting.
“You really don’t want to be around Coach Rod after a loss,” sophomore defensive lineman Chris Hardie said. “Nobody likes to lose. Nobody wants to lose.
“It’s just something that he has a standard for us. If we don’t play to the standard or above the standard, it’s not acceptable, at all.”
Rodriguez describes his after-loss mood as “miserable,” at least for the first 24 hours.
“Nobody wants to talk to me,” he said. “Nobody should talk to me.
“My family will. They know me, and then my two little puppies, they could care less. All they want is a treat. Other than that, I’m not very good on the bus or the plane ride home.”
If it seems like Rodriguez is brooding in those times, he said he’s deeply re-evaluating everything from recruiting, position slotting for players, schemes. That’s every week, but more so after a loss.
The urge to purge the bad feeling takes over, he said, and he moves on to trying to fix whatever can be fixed.
Not that Rodriguez ever completely makes his peace with a loss.
“Some people take it better than others,” he said. “I’ve never learned to take it good, ever, and don’t anticipate that I ever will.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.