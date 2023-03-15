 Skip to main content
JSU Football: What makes a scrimmage good and how they might shape the QB competition

Earl Woods III

Jacksonville State quarterbacks Earl Woods III (3) and Polo Solomon (0) are two of the guys currently competing for third-string reps at practice. 

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Mistakes during a game or a practice are inevitable.

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hates watching them happen, but he can live with them. Well, once, anyways.

