JSU Football: What makes a scrimmage good and how they might shape the QB competition

JACKSONVILLE — Mistakes during a game or a practice are inevitable.
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hates watching them happen, but he can live with them. Well, once, anyways.
“You're not gonna get perfection, but what I hope they don't do is repeat the mistakes,” Rodriguez said. “And if you're a guy that played the same position, and the guy in front of you makes that mistake, then you should learn from his mistake as well.”
Rodriguez has made similar statements throughout spring, occasionally stopping practice during both individual and team drills to emphasize the importance of learning from the mistakes of others.
He said that demonstrates true engagement.
“And I think overall we're really pretty good about that,” Rodriguez said. “But that's part of our part of our mandate, I guess you could say, is that everybody plays every play, whether they're in there or not.”
Beginning on Thursday, the Gamecocks will begin sprinkling in scrimmages throughout the remainder of the spring, culminating in the public scrimmage on the night of April 13.
Those periods will inevitably expose flaws from one side or the other, as offensive success normally indicates a defensive mistake or vice versa.
So how can a scrimmage ever be considered successful?
“It is balanced,” Rodriguez said. “I mean, you got both sides winning their fair share, particularly. And then you find some young guys that maybe you didn't know could help you, that compete well against the veteran. That's a pretty good sign.”
So it’s no surprise that Rodriguez is especially interested to see how guys who didn’t play much, if at all, last year handle themselves in upcoming scrimmages. It’s hard to imagine the ongoing quarterback battle won’t take center stage during the coming weeks.
Established starter Zion Webb has dominated first-string reps through the first few weeks of practice, and he looks so much more comfortable, especially as a deep passer. However, Jax State is still waiting to hear if the NCAA will grant him an additional year of eligibility.
“He's healthy,” Rodriguez said. “He's gained some weight. You know, obviously, it's the second year in the system. So I see a lot of progress for him, but my expectation is going to be really high for him because he has some experience.”
Redshirt freshman Te’Sean Smoot has also demonstrated a significant amount of confidence with the offense this spring, and seems capable of pushing Webb for playing time even if his waiver is approved.
After that, the position gets murky as mid-year enrollee Earl Woods III splits third-string reps with several other guys. Perhaps the upcoming scrimmages will provide one of them, or Smoot, with a chance to challenge for more reps in practice.
“They got to put their eyes in the right spot,” Rodriguez said of the young quarterbacks. “Most times, quarterbacks are making mistakes because it's not physical as much as it is mental. And mental, a lot of times, it’s where your eyes are at, you know, both in the run and in the pass game. … We've got them looking a lot of different ways. So they've got to be good with their eyes.”