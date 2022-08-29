JSU football: Webb, Wilson earn ASUN Conference player honors

Jacksonville State’s Zion Webb and Deco Wilson earned ASUN Conference player of the week honors after the Gamecocks beat Stephen F. Austin 42-17 on Saturday.
Webb, a sixth-year senior quarterback, was the offensive player of the week after rushing for 59 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and throwing for 160 yards. He led the JSU offense to 484 yards, even though the final 13 minutes were canceled because of weather.
The Gamecocks trailed 17-7 before scoring 35 straight points.
On defense, Wilson contributed a career-high eight tackles while starting at cornerback. He also pulled down the team's only interception, returning it 22 yards to the JSU 48-yard line, which set up a six-play touchdown drive. Wilson's unit limited the No. 10 team in the FCS to 13 first downs, 135 passing yards and just 70 yards rushing.
The Gamecocks return to action Saturday in the home opener at Burgess-Snow Field as JSU takes on Davidson in a 1 p.m. kickoff.