JSU football: Webb, Wilson earn ASUN Conference player honors

JSU quarterback Zion Webb during the Jacksonvillle State vs Stephen F. Austin game in Montgomery. Photo by Bill Wilson.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Jacksonville State’s Zion Webb and Deco Wilson earned ASUN Conference player of the week honors after the Gamecocks beat Stephen F. Austin 42-17 on Saturday.

Webb, a sixth-year senior quarterback, was the offensive player of the week after rushing for 59 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and throwing for 160 yards. He led the JSU offense to 484 yards, even though the final 13 minutes were canceled because of weather.