JSU football: Webb, Tullis earn ASUN Conference player-of-the-week honors

While the ASUN Conference championship is out of bounds for Jacksonville State, individual player honors are still on the table for the Gamecocks.
JSU's Zion Webb and Stevonte Tullis earned ASUN player-of-the-week honors following the Gamecocks’ 35-17 home win over Davidson on Saturday. Last week, Webb and Deco Wilson were the ASUN's offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, after a 42-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.
Webb, the starting quarterback, is offensive player of the week. He scored three rushing touchdowns for the second straight week and added a pair of scoring passes. He accounted for 213 total yards going for 158 yards in the air (9-of-20 passing) along with 55 yards on the ground (seven carries).
Accounting for five touchdowns in one game is the most in his career, and it's the first time a JSU player has had that many since 2018.
Tullis, a linebacker, is the defensive player of the week. He led JSU with a career-best 14 tackles, including eight solo stops. He recovered a pair of fumbles to become first JSU player since 2011 with multiple fumble recoveries in a game.
JSU's Michael Pettway was nominated for special teams player of the week.
The Gamecocks (2-0) are not eligible for the ASUN Conference title because they are in transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and have more scholarships available than FCS teams allow.