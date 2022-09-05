 Skip to main content
JSU football: Webb, Tullis earn ASUN Conference player-of-the-week honors

Sights from the Jacksonville State University vs Stephen F. Austin game at the Crampton Bowl on Saturday. JSU flags race across the field after a JSU touchdown. Photo by Bill Wilson.

While the ASUN Conference championship is out of bounds for Jacksonville State, individual player honors are still on the table for the Gamecocks.

JSU's Zion Webb and Stevonte Tullis earned ASUN player-of-the-week honors following the Gamecocks’ 35-17 home win over Davidson on Saturday. Last week, Webb and Deco Wilson were the ASUN's offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, after a 42-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.