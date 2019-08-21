JACKSONVILLE — It's not easy being the backup, especially at quarterback at Jacksonville State.
The starter is Zerrick Cooper, the All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team quarterback last year. He's this year's preseason conference offensive player of the year.
For the second straight year, Zion Webb finds himself as Cooper's backup. But when he handles this situation as well as he apparently has, folks on the team notice, including head coach John Grass.
Before Wednesday's practice, Grass took a moment to mention to the team how much he appreciated Webb's leadership and the example he has provided for the younger players.
"He means a lot to this team," Grass said. "He's just matured so much over the last couple of years. I was bragging on him to the team about the maturity level he has at handling the situation he's in."
Webb, a redshirt sophomore, said he didn't anticipate getting such kind words from Grass.
"It just came out of the blue," he said. "I think I've just tried to overcome situations that I was in and better myself."
Grass said not every player handles not getting to start as well as Webb has.
"Not all of them do that," he said. "They don't develop as a person. He's done a great job of developing as a person, and I'm so proud of that and the way he carries himself every day."
The thing is that Webb is much more than just a good guy who works well with the starter, Cooper, a junior who Webb says he enjoys a "brother relationship."
Cooper led the OVC in passing efficiency last year as he threw for 3,416 yards and 32 touchdowns and posted a 147.6 passer rating. Austin Peay's Jeremiah Oatsvall was second at 142.8.
In third place? That was Webb, who attempted only 61 passes but threw for 444 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception. That earned him a 140.6 rating, which beat out the starting quarterbacks at seven of the nine OVC schools.
Webb also rushed for 412 yards in the 10 games in which he appeared. That 41.2-yard average ranked second among OVC quarterbacks, just behind Oatsvall's 47.0.
"His understanding of the game is so much better than it ever has been," Grass said. "It's only going to get better. Athletically, he can do it. He can run the football really well, but he's also a great passer."
Webb said he's ready, no matter how Grass juggles the playing time at quarterback, although Grass said Webb will play in every game.
"I look at it as, 'Just be ready when your name is called, no matter when and no matter how,'" Webb said. "Even if I don't play the first two or three games, just be ready at all times."