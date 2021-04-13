JSU football: Webb, Harper win OVC weekly honors

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State received two last Ohio Valley Conference football honors this week.
Quarterback Zion Webb was recognized as the league's offensive player of the week, and safety Nicario Harper received OVC newcomer honors.
Webb produced 304 yards of total offense in JSU's 28-14 win at Murray State, which wrapped up the Gamecocks' sixth OVC title in seven years. JSU will move to the ASUN Conference this summer.
He completed 17 of 28 passes for 239 yards nad a touchdown. He also rushed for 65 yards and two more scores.
Harper led JSu with eight tackles as the Gamecocks held Murray State to 26 rushing yards. He also broke up a pass in the fourth quarter.
Next up for JSU is the FCS Football Selection Show on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The playoffs begin April 24 and Jacksonville State is eligible to host a first-round game.