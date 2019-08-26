JACKSONVILLE — With the season opener three days away, redshirt sophomore Bryant Wallace tops the place-kicking depth chart for Jacksonville State.
So, does this mean he'll kick Thursday when the Gamecocks play at Southeastern Louisiana?
"You got a quarter?" JSU head coach John Grass jokingly asked.
For now, Wallace is the starter, but Grass said that depth chart shifts every day, and when it comes down to it, Grass very well could fish a quarter out of his pocket and flip it to decide who kicks.
Wallace, junior Parker Holland and sophomore Jason Pierce (the starting punter) have competed for the job all preseason. Grass said nobody has stepped forward to take the job.
In Saturday's scrimmage, everyone struggled to the point that Grass said he was convinced he should go for two after every touchdown. In Sunday's practice, everybody thrived.
"It's one of those things that it may be a game-time decision," Grass said. "We were hoping to come out of yesterday with a kicker, and I'll be danged if all of them didn't do really good."
Cade Stinnett handled the place-kicking last year, but Wallace got to kick two extra points in a win over Mississippi Valley State.
"Bryant has done well," Grass said. "He's had a good fall camp. He got a little hurt. His plant foot slipped, and he hurt his knee a little bit. That's kind of set him back, and he's coming back out of that."
Still, the other two are part of the competition, too.
"So we've got three guys right now that if they kick it the way they did yesterday, I feel very comfortable with them, but come out of the scrimmage Saturday, I may have went for two," Grass said. "It's one of those things. That's being as honest as I can be."
On the depth chart that was distributed to reporters Monday, Holland is listed as a kickoff guy, and Pierce is holding down the punting job as he did all of last season.
Still, that depth chart can change.
"It may be multiple guys who do kickoff, long field goal, short field goal," Grass said. "The advantage is that we do have three guys who I think can put it through the uprights, and I think we're going to improve on that as the year goes."
Added Grass: "Somebody eventually is going to win the job. All of them can do it physically. Kicking is such a mental deal."