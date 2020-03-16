JSU football: University approves hiring of two assistant coaches

Jacksonville State University's human resources department approved the hiring of two football assistant coaches Monday morning.
JSU athletics spokesman Josh Underwood confirmed Max Thurmond, a former Jax State player and assistant coach, will join the staff. So will Tyler Allen, the new quarterbacks coach.
They replace defensive ends coach Landius Wilkerson, who left to be defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Tennessee-Chattanooga, and quarterbacks coach Cleo Lemon, who left the staff after three years with the Gamecocks.
Thurmond played at JSU during 1996-2000 and was an assistant coach during 2001-12. Among his responsibilities, he is expected to work with the Gamecocks' special teams.
After leaving JSU when former head coach Jack Crowe was forced out, Thurmond was an assistant coach at Reinhardt (Ga.) in 2013, West Alabama in 2014-15, Austin Peay in 2016-17 and North Carolina-Charlotte in 2018-19.
Allen was a graduate assistant on offense for West Virginia.