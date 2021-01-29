JSU football: 'Ultimate team guy' gets a chance to start

Jacksonville State will have a new starting quarterback this spring.
Head coach John Grass confirmed Wednesday that Zerrick Cooper, who has been the starting signal caller at JSU since 2018, won’t suit up for the Gamecocks this spring after breaking his leg during the final game of the fall schedule.
Grass said he expects Cooper to return this fall. But until then, it’s next man up, and according to Grass, that next man is Zion Webb.
“No doubt,” Grass said. “He’s got a lot of experience under his belt. He’s ready to do the job.”
Webb, a redshirt junior who has been at JSU since 2017, has not started a game for the Gamecocks, but he has seen plenty of playing time, appearing in 20 games during his JSU career. Webb has completed 53 of 93 passes for 599 yards and six touchdowns compared to just one interception. He’s also a threat on the ground, having rushed for 544 yards and seven touchdowns on 84 carries.
Grass called Webb “a dynamic player” and said he has “full confidence” in his ability to run the offense at a high level.
“There’s a lot of things you can do with him,” Grass said. “He’s a dual-threat guy, but he’s a pocket guy too. He can hurt you throwing the football.”
Webb proved it during the fall after Cooper went down early against Florida International. He helped lead the Gamecocks to a 19-10 win over the Panthers, completing 12 of 17 passes for 103 yards.
Webb said that success will be “tremendous” for his confidence moving forward.
“Just to kind of get my feet wet, and just kind of get the feel for the game, and just knowing what I’m going into this spring, it’s kind of helped me out,” Webb said.
More impressive than Webb’s performance against FIU is the fact that he did it after missing practice time during the fall with a knee injury. It wasn’t the first time Webb has performed at less than 100 percent after playing with a torn labrum during the 2019 season.
Grass said Webb is healthy this spring and has looked “really good” in camp so far.
“It’s good to have him healthy,” Grass said. “It’s the first time he’s been healthy in a while.”
Webb has waited more than four years for an opportunity to start. After redshirting in 2017, he served as Cooper’s backup in 2018, 2019 and for JSU’s four-game fall schedule.
In an era of college football where quarterbacks transfer with regularity, he’s remained at JSU. For Webb, it’s not about starting. It’s about winning.
“I mean starting is a good thing. It makes a lot of people happy, but I’m not big on starting,” Webb said. "I just want to help the team be able to win and do what I’m supposed to do to help these guys out and get us a ring.”
That’s just one of the reasons Grass referred to Webb as “the ultimate team guy.”
“This team means something to him. I think that’s the reason the guys, you know, they play with him, they play for him when he’s on the field,” Grass said. “I think there’s something to be said for that. He’s an unselfish guy that does everything he can do to make this team better. That unselfishness doesn’t go unnoticed.”