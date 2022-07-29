JSU football: Tullis appreciates the journey he has traveled with the Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Longtime Jacksonville State football standout Stevonte Tullis probably would've garnered plenty of interest if he had put his name in the transfer portal after last season.
He was an All-ASUN first-team performer at linebacker, and who wouldn't be interested in taking a look at someone with those credentials? After all, three of his JSU teammates who made All-ASUN migrated to other schools: safety Nicario Harper (Louisville), defensive end D.J. Coleman (Missouri) and offensive tackle Tylan Grable (Central Florida).
Headed into his final season of eligibility, Tullis decided he liked being a longtime JSU football player rather than a short-time player somewhere else.
He said his "whole journey" at JSU made it a little too special to leave.
"I went from being a walk-on to earning a scholarship," he said. "I started at running back and then moved to defense. The whole journey, I love it here. It's like home, and I want to show what I can do. I've had some doubters. Some previous coaches told me they didn't see me playing here. I want to make a statement."
He arrived in 2017 from Ashford High School in the Dothan area, where he was an honorable mention all-state running back. He redshirted his first season, then gained regular playing time in 2018 at linebacker.
He played steadily as a reserve before gaining a full-time starting spot in the spring 2021 season. He hasn't looked back.
Last year, he ranked second on the team with 68 tackles, including 13 in a win over Stephen F. Austin, which is JSU's season-opening opponent this year.
He's played in 46 games at JSU, and this will be his sixth season on campus. The NCAA Division I Council awarded a blanket waiver to players who went through the COVID-19 season, giving them an extra year of eligibility.
He spent the first five seasons under previous JSU head coach John Grass, but he says he is enjoying new coach Rich Rodriguez.
"He's a pretty chill guy off the field," Rodriguez said. "On the field, he's pretty intense. He knows how to flip the switch. He knows when it's business-time. I really like that about him."
Tullis added that he appreciates that Rodriguez is open.
"Myself and the other guys, transparency is what we like," he said. "Anything from small to large, we would like to see exactly where we are and what we can improve. We don't want you to sugarcoat anything about where we are and what's going on."
Even though some of the bigger names are no longer at JSU, Tullis said the Gamecocks still have a good group still on the team.
"We had a few guys leave, but a lot of us are the same who played this past season," he said. "So, we're a close-knit brotherhood. We love to compete. We love to make each other better. If we're going to do any type of workout, any type of drill, we're all competing to make each other better."
