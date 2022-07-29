 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Tullis appreciates the journey he has traveled with the Gamecocks

Stevonte Tullis

Stevonte Tullis made All-ASUN at linebacker last season.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Longtime Jacksonville State football standout Stevonte Tullis probably would've garnered plenty of interest if he had put his name in the transfer portal after last season.

He was an All-ASUN first-team performer at linebacker, and who wouldn't be interested in taking a look at someone with those credentials? After all, three of his JSU teammates who made All-ASUN migrated to other schools: safety Nicario Harper (Louisville), defensive end D.J. Coleman (Missouri) and offensive tackle Tylan Grable (Central Florida).

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.