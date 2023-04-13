JSU football: Transfer running back makes his move in team's running back picture

JACKSONVILLE — Former Louisiana Monroe running back Malik Jackson didn’t waste a single moment carving out a role in Jacksonville State’s offense this spring.
That was all too evident Thursday night when he scored a touchdown and recorded a two-point conversion in Jacksonville State’s spring scrimmage that saw the offense score 36 points total.
“I mean, I wanted to get him in last year,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “And so better late than never. I mean, he's a talented guy. He could play running back, he could play slot. … Just love who he is and what he can bring for our team. So that was a big get for us.”
Rodriguez previously coached Jackson as the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Monroe in 2021.
Although the Jax State head coach was excited about the reunion this spring, he laughed on Thursday night when asked if the two shared any memorable moments on or off the field since Jackson arrived in Jacksonville.
“The first time I yelled at him this spring, he had a big ole smile on his face, and I'm like, that's not really the reaction I wanted,” Rodriguez said. “But it kind of made me chuckle a little bit because he knew it was coming.”
Jackson said he didn’t remember that time in particular but flashed a grin when he heard Rodriguez’s comments.
“You just got to bite the bullet,” Jackson said. “I know what he wants, what he expects. He is one of those guys that wants the best for his players. … When I’m out here on the field, I just smile a lot.”
Jackson said Rodriguez’s expectations are a big reason he joined the Gamecocks.
“That was a big thing with me coming," Jackson said. "I want to play for a coach who is passionate. Rich Rod will put the helmet on and come out here, too.”
Jackson has taken more than his fair share of snaps with the first-string offense this spring. In unofficial stats recorded Thursday by The Anniston Star, he gained 17 yards on five carries, including one where a bad exchange with the quarterback cost him four yards.
Jackson also caught a pass from quarterback Zion Webb when the Gamecocks went for two late in the scrimmage.
Jackson praised his fellow backs when asked if he was happy with his spring.
“Honestly, not only just me, but really the RB room and the slot room,” Jackson said. “They just bringing me like taking (me) under their wings. Like watching Q (Anwar Lewis), watching Ron (Wiggins), along with the other guys like Bam (Smith) even J’Wan (Evans) he just came in.”
Jackson said he feels like those different skill sets in the running back room allow them to learn from each other. Perhaps Jackson’s specialty lies with his receiving talents since he was a slot receiver before Rodriguez moved him to running back late during the 2021 season.
In 2021, Jackson recorded 356 rushing yards and three touchdowns in games against LSU, Louisiana Lafayette and Arkansas State.
Jackson said he still remembers how good it felt to play for Rodriguez during the season finale against Lafayette.
“I remember him just like going from 100 to zero, chopping it up with me just like ‘hey good job,’” Jackson said. “I was like, dang I feel good. I ain’t going to lie.”
