 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Transfer running back makes his move in team's running back picture

Rich Rodriguez

Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez talks with media members after the spring scrimmage.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Former Louisiana Monroe running back Malik Jackson didn’t waste a single moment carving out a role in Jacksonville State’s offense this spring.

That was all too evident Thursday night when he scored a touchdown and recorded a two-point conversion in Jacksonville State’s spring scrimmage that saw the offense score 36 points total.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep