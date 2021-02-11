JSU football: Transfer defensive back Harper has fit right in with Gamecocks

Give DJ Coleman an assist.
Jacksonville State’s star pass rusher played a role in getting safety Nicario Harper to campus, a move that paid off big during the Gamecocks’ four-game fall slate.
Both from Atlanta, Coleman and Harper played together in all-star games during high school. Coleman signed with JSU, while Harper ended up at Southern Mississippi. After spending two years in Hattiesburg, Harper was looking for a new home, and Coleman took notice.
“So once I entered the (transfer) portal, and he noticed that, he hit me up instantly,” Harper said.
Coleman let the JSU coaching staff know about Harper, and he ended up signing with the Gamecocks after a conversation with head coach John Grass.
“Later in the recruiting process, I didn’t know if I was going to come here or not,” Harper said. “But on signing day, I ended up talking to Coach Grass, and it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Harper arrived in Jacksonville last January, and despite spring practice being wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he made an instant impact during the fall.
Harper and fellow safety Darius Joiner tied for the team lead in tackles with 28. His 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown sealed the Gamecocks’ victory over Mercer. He recorded the first interception of his JSU career during a win over North Alabama.
While those moments were special, Harper said his biggest highlight was closing out the fall schedule with a win over Florida International.
“I would say the upset against FIU,” he said. “To finish a four-game season, and to be able to go home on a high note and feel good about ourselves and feel good about all the work you put in, and to upset an FBS team, that felt really good.
“So I want to say beating FIU and celebrating with my teammates after the win.”
Harper has set lofty personal goals for the spring season, but he made it clear that team goals come first.
“I want to win out the OVC,” he said. “It’s our last time being in the OVC. I want to win it out.”
His individual goals include leading the league in tackles and interceptions and being named an All-American.
Grass praised the redshirt sophomore’s intensity and physicality, adding that he fully expects Harper’s standout performance during the fall to carry over into the spring season, which begins Feb. 21 at Tennessee State.
“He just has that energy that you want. He loves the game of football, and I think that kind of rubs off on everybody around him,” Grass said. “He’s not shy on working. He works very, very hard. Just a student of the game, always watching film, always trying to find ways to get better.”
Harper said there are several NFL safeties that he looks up to, but his favorite is Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu.
“He’s physical. He talk a lot. He’s all over the field. He leads his team,” Harper said. “He brings a lot of energy, and I feel like that’s kind of me.
“We're different players. I think I’m more physical than him, but that’s someone I look up to a lot. I respect his game. ... He’s a tough person. I like that.”
Sounds pretty similar to the way Grass described his 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety.