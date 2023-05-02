 Skip to main content
JSU football: Tracking Gamecocks in the transfer portal

JSU-APSU 1

JSU's Ahmad Edwards makes a circus catch in the second quarter of the Gamecocks' game at Austin Peay on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU photo

JACKSONVILLE  The NCAA transfer portal has officially closed and Jacksonville State has at least four names that have entered their names into the portal.

In the portal are four offensive players, including longtime wide receiver Ahmad Edwards, who was with the Gamecocks since 2018. He will enter as a graduate transfer.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.