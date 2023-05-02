JSU football: Tracking Gamecocks in the transfer portal

JACKSONVILLE — The NCAA transfer portal has officially closed and Jacksonville State has at least four names that have entered their names into the portal.
In the portal are four offensive players, including longtime wide receiver Ahmad Edwards, who was with the Gamecocks since 2018. He will enter as a graduate transfer.
Ahead of players looking to enter the portal, Rodriguez and company stayed busy throughout the winter, adding names including running back Malik Jackson from Louisiana-Monroe and wide receiver Jamarye Joiner from Arizona.
Throughout the season, Rodriguez has also hinted at adding another quarterback from the portal despite six already on the roster.
“Yeah, we got a whole bunch of them rolling out of there and we got a couple more still coming in,” Rodriguez said after JSU’s spring game. “I kind of like to collect quarterbacks.”
This page will be updated as JSU’s transfers announce their destinations and others transfer in to play at JSU.
Wide receiver Ahmad Edwards
- Edwards departs from the team after totaling 45 games across four fall seasons and a spring season at JSU. He played in 10 games last season, hauling in 13 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, his 557 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns led the team.
Wide receiver Craig Kinsey
- Kinsey, a redshirt junior from Abbeville High School, appeared in four games in 2021, logging one reception for 13 yards. He did not see the field in 2022.
Running back Keeshaun Glanton
- Glanton, a Luverne High School graduate, did not see the field in 2022 and took a redshirt. He ran for 20 yards on six attempts in JSU’s spring game.
Running back Isaiah Schmidtke
- After being recruited from Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, Texas, Schmidtke not see the field in 2022. He saw action throughout spring practice, running for 17 yards on 3 attempts in JSU’s spring game.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.