JSU Football: Top defender undergoes surgery, Gamecocks confident they can run when opponents expect it

Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown (17) caught three passes for a team-high 71 yards in the win over Eastern Kentucky.

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, Jacksonville State will attempt to claim its first and only outright ASUN Conference championship with a win at Central Arkansas.

Winning a conference championship has been the ultimate goal for a senior class that won’t enjoy the perks of moving up to the FBS next season. If Rich Rodriguez's first Gamecocks football team pulls off a win this weekend, there’s even talk of a senior trip to celebrate.

