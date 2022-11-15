JSU Football: Top defender undergoes surgery, Gamecocks confident they can run when opponents expect it

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, Jacksonville State will attempt to claim its first and only outright ASUN Conference championship with a win at Central Arkansas.
Winning a conference championship has been the ultimate goal for a senior class that won’t enjoy the perks of moving up to the FBS next season. If Rich Rodriguez's first Gamecocks football team pulls off a win this weekend, there’s even talk of a senior trip to celebrate.
“I mean, coach Rod ain’t going to take us to Jamaica, but that’s where I want to go,” Jacksonville State senior Yul Gowdy said.
Other highlights from Jacksonville State’s media availability Tuesday, including an update on injured starters and a look at the Jacksonville State senior who has started more games than any other current Gamecock, are below.
1. Injury update
During Saturday's pre-game senior day festivities, Jacksonville State senior Markail Benton rode to midfield in the back of a cart.
“He had corrective surgery, and he will start rehabbing that, and hopefully, he will get the opportunity to play professionally because I think he should get a chance to continue playing,” Rodriguez said.
Benton started the first nine games of the season at linebacker before missing Saturday’s contest. He finished the season fourth in tackles with 55, including four for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Benton recorded 193 tackles for the Gamecocks in his career. Had he stayed healthy, he might have had the slimmest chance of catching Jacksonville State’s 10th all-time tackler Ben Endress who finished with 230 from 2011-14.
Jacksonville State also missed starting running back Anwar Lewis on Saturday. Rodriguez said he hopes the second-most productive back in the FCS by yards per carry (7.18) can return to practice in a limited fashion on Tuesday. The Gamecocks will make a decision on his availability later this week, but his return could be crucial to Saturday’s result because the Gamecocks are…
2. Running wild
Jacksonville State’s rank in the FCS:
—sixth in rushing yards per game (237.8)
—sixth in rushing touchdowns (27)
—10th in yards per carry (5.53)
—16th in rushing attempts (387)
Those numbers are significant improvements across the board from what the Gamecocks were able to do in 11 games in 2021.
Gowdy, a defensive back, credited the receivers with Jacksonville State’s progress on the ground.
“They have got so much better this year on blocking,” Gowdy said. “Even at practice, they will come at you. Even when the ball is not coming to their side they will come at you and knock you out.”
In Saturday’s 42-17 win over Eastern Kentucky, the Gamecocks topped 300 rushing yards for the third time this season with 341. Jacksonville State also recorded a season-high six rushing touchdowns, although the drive Rodriguez was most proud of didn’t result in a score at all.
Rodriguez said, “To go back to the last drive of the last game, we got a big lead, but we took whatever seven or eight minutes off the clock running it when they knew we were going to be running it. … We’re still getting first downs, and when you can do that, you’re going to win.”
Jacksonville State got the ball with 12:52 left to play. Four different Gamecocks then combined to run it 14 straight times for 74 yards. Jacksonville State turned the ball over on fourth down at the Eastern Kentucky 3-yard line with only 3:31 left to play.
3. Speaking of blocking
Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown earned Rodriguez’s praise Tuesday afternoon.
“Some guys when they’re running a route or catching a touchdown, they run really fast, but when they’re blocking, they’re not as fast,” Rodriguez said. “But Sean is fast or faster when he is going to hit somebody than when he is running a route so that to me is we’ve got a teaching tape on some of Sean’s blocks.”
Normally young players struggle to pick up the nuances associated with blocking, but not Brown. The redshirt sophomore said he probably only caught seven or eight receptions in high school. He remembers spending most of his time on offense blocking.
Brown is second on the team in both receptions (18) and receiving yards (331).
Despite that inexperience, Brown is tied with a team-high seven 20-plus yard receptions. That total includes 30- and 35-yard receptions Brown hauled in against Eastern Kentucky.
“He understands some of the spacing on routes, and I know our quarterbacks look for him because they know he is going to be in the right spot,” Rodriguez said.
The tight end said his connection with quarterback Zion Webb, whom he’s never played with prior to this season, has improved throughout the year. He also said former offensive coordinator Calvin Magee’s work with him before his fatal heart attack during the spring was crucial to his development.
“I know he took a lot of extra time out of his day just to watch film over some NFL guys and work with me on the field,” Brown said. “And I appreciate every minute of it. Because I really think it has helped me.”
Brown said he’s learned the most from watching Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.
4. YUL tide season
It might be too early to celebrate Christmas, but Jacksonville State is running out of time to celebrate defensive back Yul Gowdy.
On Saturday, he will finish his career with what should be his 44th start dating back to the 2018 season. The closest player on the roster is offensive tackle Ye’Majesty Sanders who will likely start his 41st game. Receiver Ahmad Edwards is a distant third with only 28-career starts.
“Yul’s got some experience, but he’s been here eight years,” Rodriguez said, laughing. “Hell, Yul has probably got the record for number of snaps at Jack State.”
Gowdy said he was nervous when he found out he’d have a new coaching staff coming in for his final season.
“And then they hired (cornerbacks) coach Eddie Hicks,” Gowdy said. “He recruited me out of high school. He was at Austin Peay then. So all the nervousness really left my body. Because it was between Jacksonville State, Austin Peay and actually Central Arkansas where I was going to end up going. So when I found out coach Hicks was getting the job it was crazy. I played all my years at Jacksonville State and now he was coming to coach me my last year.”
As for his final game, Gowdy said he wasn’t dwelling on that just yet.
“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Gowdy said. “Just ready to go out and play for a conference championship. If we win, it will be my fourth conference championship.”
5. Champions
The ASUN will dispute the title, but as Jacksonville State linebacker Stevonte Tullis said multiple times last week, if the Gamecocks (8-2, 4-0 ASUN) beat every other team in the league, then the champion will be “obvious.”
It’s especially fitting that Jacksonville State’s final game this season, Central Arkansas (5-5, 3-1 ASUN), comes against the only opponent in conference play yet to lose more than one game.
Rodriguez said Central Arkansas “played probably their best game of the year last weekend. Beat a pretty good Stephen F. Austin team 34-7. I know they have got some motivation too because they still got a chance to tie for the league championship."
It’s worth noting that Jacksonville State beat Stephen F. Austin 42-17 and might have won by more if the game wasn’t called early because of inclement weather.
Central Arkansas’ only stumble in conference play came to the same Eastern Kentucky team the Gamecocks just beat by 25.
However, Central Arkansas did beat Kennesaw State and North Alabama by 27 and 35 points, respectively. Jacksonville State won those games by seven and 16 points by comparison.