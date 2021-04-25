JSU football: Tickets on sale for Sunday's playoff game against Delaware

Tickets are on sale for Jacksonville State's FCS quarterfinal game against Delaware.
Kickoff is Sunday at 2 p.m. at JSU Stadium.
The NCAA has dictated capacity for quarterfinal games can be 50 percent. It was 25 percent in the first round.
That means the Gamecocks will have 12,000 seats available. General admission tickets are $20 each and can be bought online at JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets. A limited number of Club Level tickets will be available for $60 each.
Just as in the first round, the NCAA's COVID-19 protocols prohibit marching bands, spirit squads and mascots from performing during postseason play, according to a news release. That means no Marching Southerners, no cheerleaders and no Cocky, the mascot, not even in the stands.