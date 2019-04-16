Thursday night’s J-Day spring football game has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.
The National Weather Service is predicting a weather system will move through the state on Thursday evening into early Friday morning and will bring the potential for strong to severe storms.
The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, was set to mark the close of spring practice for the Gamecocks. Due to the NCAA spring practice calendar, JSU will not be able to make the J-Day game up at a later date.