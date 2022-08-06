 Skip to main content
JSU football: The weather heats up, and that's fine with Rich Rod for first scrimmage

JSU football

Jacksonville State players get a break after Saturday's scrimmage.

 Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Rich Rodriguez put the heat on his Jacksonville State football team Saturday in the season's first scrimmage.

That isn't just a turn of phrase. After practicing all preseason at 8-10 a.m., Rodriguez scheduled Saturday's practice for 9 a.m. The Gamecocks did drills and special teams work before scrimmaging from 9:30-11 a.m. They worked out on the practice field, complete with a full set of game officials.

