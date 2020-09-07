You are the owner of this article.
JSU football: Tampa Bay signs ex-Gamecock Pearson to practice squad

Josh Pearson

Jacksonville State's Josh Pearson with Jacksonville State’s John Grass before the JSU vs EKU OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Jacksonville State's Josh Pearson to its practice squad.

This weekend, the Bucs added 15 players to the practice squad, including Person, a rookie wide receiver.

Pearson was signed as an undrafted free agent in April. He was cut from the team last week when the Bucs trimmed their active roster to 53 players.

Pearson, who is a 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, was timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.49 seconds. He made first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference as a junior in 2018 and second team in 2019.

As a junior, he caught 67 passes for 1,123 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. As a senior, he caught 59 passes for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

