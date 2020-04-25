JSU football: Tampa Bay Bucs sign Pearson as undrafted free agent

Josh Pearson catching passes from Tom Brady? It could happen.
According to multiple news agencies and Jacksonville State's football office, the Tampa Bay Bucs have signed Pearson, a Jacksonville State wide receiver. Pearson was not drafted in this week's NFL draft.
According to roster analysis by nfldraftdiamonds.com, about 30 percent of the players in the NFL did not get taken in the yearly seven-round draft.
Pearson, who is a 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, made first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference as a junior in 2018 and second team in 2019.
As a junior, he caught 67 passes for 1,123 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. As a senior, he caught 59 passes for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Bucs signed five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady a month ago, giving receivers like Pearson a chance to catch passes from a future Hall of Famer.