JSU football: Steady Deco Wilson stays focused even after rare mistake

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State kicked off the Rich Rodriguez era with a resounding 42-17 victory over then-No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, and former Talladega High standout Deco Wilson played an important part in the win.
Even so, there’s no question which play Wilson wishes he had back.
Early in the game, Lumberjacks receiver Darryle Simmons scored his team's first touchdown, and it came against Wilson. On fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, he gave a little stutter step inside before breaking hard for the corner of the end zone. Wilson, a safety, moved as if he anticipated a crossing route inside, and he could not catch up in time to prevent the completed pass.
“When you know you mess up like that, like coach (defensive coordinator Zac) Alley says, it is good because you get another opportunity to go out there and make a play and make it right,” Wilson said Tuesday.
The sophomore more than made up for the mistake, as he finished the game with a team-high eight tackles, including four solo stops. In his previous 16 games for the Gamecocks, Wilson recorded only 22 total tackles. He also recorded the team’s only interception Saturday and returned it 22 yards to set up the Gamecocks’ final score.
Wilson was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts on Monday.
“I didn’t expect it,” Wilson said. “I mean, it was a nice accomplishment, but without my teammates, it wouldn’t be possible. You know, without the other 10 guys on the field, I wouldn’t be able to do my job.”
On Wilson’s interception, the first of his collegiate career, he kind of drifted over from the middle of the field until he spun around in front of the opposing receiver and hauled in the ball as if he was the intended target all along.
“I really just did my assignment,” Wilson said. “I saw I got two vertical threats, so I was trying to get deep as the deepest, and I saw he (Lumberjacks quarterback Trae Self) was looking my way the whole time and threw it up.”
Wilson said it was nice to hear from loved ones after the game, but he was clearly uncomfortable making a big deal out of either the interception or the weekly award.
“Everybody wants to make big plays," he said. "That's the thing with playing a big sport like football — you have to do your job. If you do your job, plays will come. You can’t force it and try to do somebody else’s job.”
Former Talladega coach Shannon Felder wasn’t surprised that Wilson, who also played receiver for him at Talladega, made the catch Saturday. Felder was also unsurprised to hear that his former player wasn’t making a big deal about his first interception.
“My dad always told me if you’re a good ballplayer, you never have to brag about yourself and talk about yourself,” Felder said. “You stay humble, stay blessed and then other people will talk for you. And I think that is the way it's been with Deco.”
Felder’s praise didn’t stop there.
“From a leadership standpoint, there is no better guy that can lead a team, and that leads by example than Deco,” he said.
Wilson and the Gamecocks (1-0) have already turned their focus to Saturday’s home opener against Davidson (0-0) at 1 p.m. Defending a triple-option team like the Wildcats will pose a much different challenge for Wilson and the rest of the Gamecocks.
“It’s really your discipline, you really have to ready your keys, and your eyes have to be in the right spot,” Wilson said. “Because you know they have the misdirection and all that going. You will be looking in the backfield, and they will have a receiver running right back at you.”
