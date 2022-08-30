 Skip to main content
JSU football: Steady Deco Wilson stays focused even after rare mistake

JSU football

Deco Wilson shined in Jacksonville State's season-opening win and earned ASUN Conference individual honors.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State kicked off the Rich Rodriguez era with a resounding 42-17 victory over then-No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, and former Talladega High standout Deco Wilson played an important part in the win.

Even so, there’s no question which play Wilson wishes he had back.

