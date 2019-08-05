JACKSONVILLE — STATS released its FCS poll Monday afternoon, and Jacksonville State was sixth.
That's becoming something of a tradition. JSU was sixth in the STATS preseason polls last year and 2017, too. The Gamecocks were third in 2016, seventh in 2015 and sixth in 2014 after not being ranked in 2013, which was the season after Jack Crowe was replaced by Bill Clark as JSU's head coach.
"You know how I feel about those: they don't mean anything and have no bearing on how the season plays out," current JSU coach John Grass said after Monday practice, when told about where his team is ranked. "We're in control of how we play, and we got to play every week and get better and develop."
North Dakota State is ranked first, followed by No. 2 James Madison, No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 4 Eastern Washington and No. 5 UC Davis. Maine, which eliminated JSU in the second round of last season's playoffs, is seventh.
The poll includes 160 voters, including JSU associate athletics director for media relations Josh Underwood and JSU assistant athletics director for broadcasting Mike Parris. North Dakota State was named first on 142 of the ballots. The Gamecocks didn't receive a first-place vote.
The Bison are two-time defending FCS champions and winners of four of the last five, but they have lost head coach Chris Klieman, who took the Kansas State job. Klieman coached all four of those FCS champions. Matt Entz, the defensive coordinator for all four of those teams, moved up to the top job.
Although Grass said rankings aren't on his mind as JSU just opened preseason practice Wednesday, he added that it can't hurt to be high rather than low — or not ranked at all. At the end of the season, rankings established by the NCAA's FCS playoff committee will determine who gets to play at home and who has to travel.
Last year, the Gamecocks had to travel to Maine, where they lost 55-27.
"We want to be in the top five," Grass said. "You definitely want to have home-field advantage. Last year having to travel in the second round, we kind of learned a lesson. It's tough to travel in the second round."
Still, Grass said he can understand why his team is sixth in the preseason poll and first in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference polls.
"I think the voters see we've got more experience back," he said. "That's kind of helped us there. Hey, you have to play every week to win and stay there. We all know that."