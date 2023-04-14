 Skip to main content
JSU football: Spring practice started with some fun

JSU scrimmage-bc110.jpg

JSU offense and defense competed in their spring scrimmage Thursday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE  Battling for positions and playing time wasn't the only way in which Jacksonville State football players competed this spring.

They also enjoyed a special event put on by the Gamecocks' coaching staff.