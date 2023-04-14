JSU football: Spring practice started with some fun

JACKSONVILLE — Battling for positions and playing time wasn't the only way in which Jacksonville State football players competed this spring.
They also enjoyed a special event put on by the Gamecocks' coaching staff.
“Right before we started spring, we were doing Gamecocks Olympics and stuff,” quarterback Te'Sean Smoot said. “The whole team, we’re just doing a bunch of different events. Competitive, fun events with the whole team, just building relationships and getting to know each other. It was super fun.”
Smoot said that the competitions were all unique, with events ranging from athletic feats to food-eating challenges.
“We did a lot of things,” Smoot said. “Swimming, egg-eating contests and stuff like that. It was a great bonding time for the team and it’s going to help us be better in the future.”
Smoot said that one of the most memorable events was the egg-eating contest, adding that he remembered defensive analyst Henry Weinreich taking home the gold in the competition.
“The funniest one was the egg-eating contest,” Smoot said. “Everybody was doing that, it was crazy.”
While wide receiver Michael Pettway was impressed with those who took part in the egg-eating contest, since he said he’s not a big fan of eggs, he prefered tossing things.
“I think we had the egg toss that day or the water toss,” Pettway said. “I want to say somebody threw it, like, 40 yards maybe. I think that one caught me off guard, and it didn’t break. I was like ‘woah,’ it was kind of crazy.”
Pettway said that he thought he excelled at the piggyback race, with him and running back Isaiah Schmidtke proving to be a formidable duo as they won a couple of times.
“I want to say probably the piggyback run that we had,” Pettway said. “We won a couple of times. Somebody was carrying me though, but that was probably my best.”
Along with Pettway and his teammate leading the pack in the piggyback race, Smoot hinted that he may have been a good luck charm for the offense, which won the entire event.
“Every group that I went with, we won. We were first place,” Smoot said. “Offense actually beat defense in the Gamecock Olympics, so they actually owe us on sprints that they haven't done yet.”