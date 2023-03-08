JSU Football: Sophomore corner shines as Gamecocks put on pads for first time

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State cornerback Jabari Mack didn’t start during his freshman season, but that might change if Wednesday’s practice was any indication.
The sophomore recorded at least two picks. The first came when cornerbacks faced off with pass catchers in one-on-one drills, and Mack got the best of a walk-on player.
“That’s what I’m talking about,” Mack cheered as he ran toward the opposite end zone.
Last season, Mack was listed second on the depth chart, behind former Gamecock Yul Gowdy. Mack finished the 2022 season with 14 total tackles, one interception and a pass breakup.
It felt like barely any time passed on Wednesday before Mack was again standing in the spotlight.
During this drill, Mack and two other defenders were asked to defend half the field against three skill players. Mack jumped the route, snagged the interception, and broke for the opposite end zone for pick-six.
Although depth charts are fluid at this time of year, Mack appeared to be running with the first-string defense for much, if not all, of practice.
Quotes, notes and other highlights from Wednesday’s practice:
Wednesday was the team’s first day in full pads, which meant it was the first day the team participated in live drills.
“Well, certainly the physicality part of it up front,” Rodriguez said when asked what insights the coaches can glean from live reps. “You find out the whole thing, and then also you can see some things from a tackling standpoint. Does a guy accelerate before the tackle or does he slow down and then up front, do guys finish plays?”
Receiver Sterling Galban said the live drills were his favorite part of practice, but not because of the reasons fans might suspect. He wasn’t excited about the contact but for the chance to practice the little details.
“That's fun because it gives us a chance to actually work on what we're trying to do with our fast tempo getting the ball into the ref, things of that nature,” Galban said.
Wednesday’s practice also provided plenty of further evidence that the offense has closed the gap with the defense.
During the individual drills that saw Mack record his first interception of the day, at least 12 offensive players ran routes against corners in one-on-one coverage. The result of those 12 plays was seven catches (at least two of which would have resulted in touchdowns), one interception, one pass breakup and one drop.
That production seemed more or less reflective of the larger practice in general, regardless of which offense was on the field.
Redshirt freshman Jordan McCants might have been the most popular target on Wednesday.
During seven-on-seven drills, McCants caught one pass from quarterback Te’Sean Smoot.
That momentum continued when McCants caught three consecutive passes from quarterback Zion Webb during his second rotation through seven-on-seven drills.
Running back Anwar Lewis made his spring debut on Wednesday after missing the first two practices for an undisclosed reason.
“It feels good, especially to be back with the team, my boys,” Lewis said. “You know, encouraged them boys. (To) see them make plays making me happy, so I'm glad to be back with them.”
— Tight end Sean Brown is one of the most consistent offensive players, but safety Austin Ambush, a University of Maine transfer, broke up a pass intended for Brown during team drills thanks to great coverage.
— Freshman quarterback Earl Woods III again showed off his arm when he hit a walk-on tight end deep downfield. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Lambert also made the most of limited reps, throwing one touchdown to tight end Brock Rechsteiner.
— As if the offense didn’t have enough success, redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Schmidtke scored a touchdown on the last play of practice.
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep