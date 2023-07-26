 Skip to main content
JSU football: Smothers shines in Gamecocks' first fall practice

Logan Smothers

Jacksonville State quarterback Logan Smothers saw plenty of action in the Gamecocks' first fall practice.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s busy summer on the recruiting trail is already paying off.

Nebraska transfer quarterback Logan Smothers, who committed to JSU in late May, saw plenty of action in Jacksonville State’s first fall practice of the season on Monday.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.