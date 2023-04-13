JSU football: Six QBs play Thursday, but Rich Rod wouldn't mind having more on the roster

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State put a finish to its spring practice with a scrimmage Thursday, Rich Rodriguez said that his philosophy on quarterbacks will continue to stay the same: the more, the merrier.
“Yeah, we got a whole bunch of them rolling out of there and we got a couple more still coming in,” Rodriguez said. “I kind of like to collect quarterbacks. Everybody says, ‘Why do you have so many quarterbacks?’ I got to find at least two that can play well, my odds are better with seven than they are with three, right?”
Throughout spring, the team has seen the duo of potential seventh-year player Zion Webb, who is waiting the NCAA’s approval for another year of eligibility, and redshirt freshman Te’Sean Smoot wear the two non-contact jerseys and establish themselves as the frontrunners for the starting job.
Waiting in the wings are even more quarterbacks who have seen their share of reps, including true freshman Earl Woods III, redshirt sophomore Polo Solomon, speedy dual threat Carter Lambert and redshirt freshman Ashton Frye.
All six quarterbacks on JSU’s spring roster saw the field in Thursday’s spring game.
“Those guys got better,” Rodriguez said. “We put a lot on their plate, our system and all that. But we still got to get better throwing the ball and we made some steps in the spring. This summer is going to be a big summer for our skill guys, especially our quarterbacks to get better at throwing the ball.”
Smoot said that despite his redshirt freshman status and just wrapping up his first spring practice, Rodriguez turns to him and Webb, who will continue to sport No. 10 if granted eligibility, as a leader in and out of the locker room.
“We only have two black-shirt quarterbacks, so we’re not touched in practice. We run with the ones and twos,” Smoot said. “I'm a young guy. Coach really doesn't consider me a young guy, like when he talks to the vets in the room, he's talking to me and 10. I'm just blessed for that, just to be in this position and just keep working, just try to do anything I can to make the team better.”
Smoot also said that the friendly competition between him and Webb has helped him develop as he emerged as a leader over the spring.
“It's been a good, friendly competition,” Smoot said. “Every day, we come to practice and we just do what we do and try to get better every day. We’re not really trying to put too much stress on each other or talk too much because at the end of the day, we're teammates, we're in the same unit and we're gonna win and lose together. We just go out and try to get better every day and try to both be prepared to win when it comes time for the game.”
Receiver Michael Pettway, who played in a career-high 11 games last season, said that he’s taken notice of the competition between Webb and Smoot, adding that he thinks it’s been good for both players.
“They’re competing every day, all of them are competing for a starting job,” Pettway said. “It's just good for them because it's healthy competition, it’s always healthy. They're all competing trying to get the number one spot, and it's just really good.”
Along with Webb and Smoot, Woods has showcased his arm and legs in spring practice, rushing three times in his drive during Thursday's scrimmage.
“Earl’s a competitive guy. I mean, he should be in high school right now, right?” Rodriguez said. “He got here early, which helps. I think he's got a lot of intangibles that we like, but we'll see how he progresses.”
Smoot said that he sees Woods more than most of the other players, with the two living together as the two live together.
“Me and Earl are actually roommates, so we’re around each other all the time,” Smoot said. “All we do is talk about football. we go over plays and stuff together, and he's a grade younger than me. So, I feel like he kind of looks up to me a little bit. He asks questions here and there and then we just both help each other out.”
Smoot said that as a roommate, Woods makes the rest of the living space laugh and that the rest of his roommates are fun to be around.
He also said that their conversations in the apartment can last for hours on end.
“We all just be chilling,” Smoot said. “We just have talks, we would have beat talk sitting there all night, all four of us and just sit there for hours and just talk. We’ll have friends come over and stuff, like other roommates. Just play the game, just chill, just do what teenagers do.”
As Rodriguez will turn to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Rod Smith to help Smoot continue to develop, he said that he expects Smoot to improve even more before the Gamecocks’ first game against UTEP.
“This is his first spring and he's gotten better, but there's a lot of fundamental things that Coach Smith will work on with him this summer,” Rodriguez said. “He's a really competitive guy and he can really run but we got to get better at throwing the ball. We worked a lot on it this spring, and they'll work hard on it this summer.”