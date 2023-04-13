 Skip to main content
JSU football: Six QBs play Thursday, but Rich Rod wouldn't mind having more on the roster

Zion Webb

JSU offense and defense competed in their spring scrimmage Thursday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State put a finish to its spring practice with a scrimmage Thursday, Rich Rodriguez said that his philosophy on quarterbacks will continue to stay the same: the more, the merrier.

“Yeah, we got a whole bunch of them rolling out of there and we got a couple more still coming in,” Rodriguez said. “I kind of like to collect quarterbacks. Everybody says, ‘Why do you have so many quarterbacks?’ I got to find at least two that can play well, my odds are better with seven than they are with three, right?”