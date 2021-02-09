JSU football: Single-game, season tickets are on sale

Jacksonville State has put tickets on sale for the spring football season.
Both single-game tickets and season tickets are on sale for JSU's home games, which will be Feb. 28 against Tennessee Tech, March 21 against Southeast Missouri and March 28 against Austin Peay.
General admission tickets are available for $20 per game, while season tickets can be purchased for $55.
Fans can buy tickets at www.JSUGamecockSports.com or by calling the ticket office at (256) 782-8499 and purchasing with a credit card. According to a news release, no cash or check sales are being accepted at this time to make all transactions contact-free.
Club Level tickets for the season and individual games are sold out, but suites are available.