JSU football: Shoulder surgery keeps Webb sidelined for most spring drills

JACKSONVILLE — Backup quarterback Zion Webb will miss most of Jacksonville State's spring football drills as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.
Webb played sparingly in seven of JSU's 12 games last season but was limited because of a shoulder injury he suffered before the season began.
"Zion played with a torn labrum all year," JSU coach John Grass said. "He had surgery at the end of the season. So he's not able to do hardly anything this spring.
"Hopefully, after spring break, he'll get to do a little bit, but it won't be anything live contact. I don't think he'll be able to take a live rep this spring. He'll be back throwing."
JSU's spring break will be March 23-27.
Webb dressed out and was on the field for Monday's practice, which was JSU's first of the spring, but he didn't go through drills. Zerrick Cooper played quarterback with the first team, and rising sophomore Jake Wisener ran the second team.
Grass said Webb is ahead on his rehabilitation.
In 2018, Webb completed 34 of 61 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns. he also was third on the team with 412 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Last year, he threw 14 passes and completed six for 148 yards. He rushed 19 times for 121 yards.
His best performance came in the ninth game of the year when JSU beat Murray State 14-12. He completed a couple of passes in six attempts for 74 yards and touchdown. On a rainy day when Webb's running ability gave JSU a boost, he gained 79 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown.
He hurt his foot before halftime and didn't play after intermission.