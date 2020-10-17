JSU football: Shaddix overcomes knee injury, becomes a leader

Jacksonville State's Michael Shaddix said he's not much of a vocal leader, even though he's considered an outgoing guy.
"Yeah, I just don't give those pump-up speeches, you know," said Shaddix, a redshirt junior and a second-year starter on the offensive line. "I'm not good at pumping everybody up."
Where Shaddix shines as a leader is by example, and rebounding from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee has spoken volumes.
"At times, he has not been 100 percent, but he's battled through," JSU coach John Grass said, "and I think that's where his leadership has come in. I think the guys watch him go through the injury and get back to where he wanted to be — and that's being a mainstay up front. He's done a nice job."
Shaddix starts at right guard, although he has played tackle at times in the past. In addition to starting every game in 2019 before he injured his knee in the next-to-last game, he played in 13 games in 2018. He sat out 2017, his first year on campus, as a redshirt.
That makes him the most experienced player on the JSU offensive line. At right tackle, the starter is Ye'Majesty Sanders, who was an 11-game starter last year. Redshirt junior Zack Cangelosi starts at center after appearing in four games up to this year.
Junior Cam Hill, a five-game starter last year, is the left guard. Redshirt junior P.J. Mixon started 11 games last season after transferring from Western Kentucky.
It wasn't easy for Shaddix to get back to playing regularly on the JSU line.
He had surgery Nov. 22, the day before JSU's final game last season. He started rehabilitation immediately afterward.
"I was probably three months out of surgery, and then we get sent home for the coronavirus," Shaddix said. "So, that kind of was an uphill battle. It was a setback because usually when you have a surgery like this, you're in rehab every day, every week. You're not having any time off.
"So I was having to drive back and forth to get treatment."
That wasn't the only issue.
"I just had multiple setbacks in my recovery process that kind of gave me doubts," he said. "I was trying to figure out, 'Why is it still hurting?' Or, 'Why can't I move like I was doing?' But, I just trust our training stuff and the medical staff."
Shaddix said the training staff never gave up on him, and that made a difference.
"They do a really great job," he said. "They kept pushing me and they got me back to where I am today. I'm really grateful for them."