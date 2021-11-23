JSU football: Seven Gamecocks land All-ASUN honors

Seven Jacksonville State players landed on the inaugural All-ASUN Conference football team, which was released by the league office today.
The players came from Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky, which combined to participate in the AQ7 this season with Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State and Lamar of the Western Athletic Conference.
The All-ASUN offense featured wide receiver P.J. Wells, tight end Sean Brown and offensive lineman Tylan Grable, while the defense included defensive end D.J. Coleman, outside linebacker Jaylen Swain, linebacker Stevonte Tullis and safety Nicario Harper.
Wells finished third in the ASUN in receiving yards with 576, an average of 52.4 yards a game. He averaged 15.6 yards a catch and hauled in three touchdown catches after starting every game for JSU at wideout in his first full season on the field.
Brown, a freshman and a transfer from Tennessee, led all ASUN tight ends with 13 receptions for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged 14.8 yards a catch and caught two touchdown passes in the Gamecocks' Nov. 13 win over Abilene Christian.
Grable, a junior offensive tackle, grabbed his first All-ASUN honor this fall after being named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference squad in an All-America campaign this past spring. In a season that saw injury force him to miss most of the last three games of the year, Grable still led the JSU offensive line to an ASUN-best 1,665 rushing yards.
Coleman, a junior, added to his all-conference trophy case with his third-straight honor. He was an All-OVC selection and an All-America pick in each of the last two years before earning his first All-ASUN honor this season. Coleman was the Gamecocks' third-leading tackler and first among players on the defensive line. He also had three sacks and five tackles for loss.
Swain was also an All-OVC player and a Freshman All-American in the spring season and added his first All-ASUN honor in the fall. He forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and made an interception. He scored two defensive touchdowns, tying him with Harper for the team lead.
Tullis grabs his first career all-conference honor after a stellar season for the Gamecocks. He played every linebacker position in 2021 and ended up second on the team in tackles with 68 and tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for a loss.
Harper was another player that missed time due to injury but still produced enough to earn his second-straight all-conference nod. He was a consensus first-team All-American in the spring, when he was named the top defensive back in the FCS. He missed two games in the fall season and was limited in others, but still finished third on the team with 54 tackles, while adding 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.