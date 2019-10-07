Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz says his school is in discussions with Kennesaw State about potentially extending their football series.
The two schools signed a contract in 2017 with one game at the Major League Baseball Braves' SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Nov. 17, 2018, and a game at JSU on Sept. 2, 2023. FBschedules.com originally reported the 2023 date, and Seitz confirmed it.
"With the way both teams have fared over the past five years, playing Kennesaw State is a great opportunity for Jacksonville State, and it's good for FCS football when two upper-tier teams play each other," Seitz said Monday afternoon. "It's kind of like when we played Eastern Washington this year. It's good for FCS football.
"It's also good for seeding in the playoffs when you play another good team like this."
When the two teams played last year in a Major League Baseball stadium converted into a makeshift football field, Kennesaw State won 60-52 in five overtimes.
Having the game at SunTrust Park allowed a larger crowd to attend. That game drew 16,949, according to an attendance figure provided by SunTrust Park officials.
Kennesaw State typically plays its home games at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on its campus. The stadium and seats only 8,300. The attendance record for a game there is 9,506 when Kennesaw State hosted Edward Waters in 2015.
That was Kennesaw State's first home game in the program's first year, but it was still more than 7,000 fewer people than JSU and KSU stuffed into SunTrust Park.
Since the start of the 2015 season, Kennesaw State is 41-13 and No. 7 in the most recent FCS STATS poll, while JSU is 46-12 and ranked No. 21.