JSU football: Seitz, Grass say uncertainty of fall schedule led to suspension of practice

With college football in upheaval as schools and conferences decide whether to play this fall, Jacksonville State is suspending preseason football practice until Monday.
The Gamecocks did not practice this morning, even though they originally were scheduled to do so. Preseason practice had begun Wednesday. This morning, the team began the process of releasing the players to go home, if they wished.
Students will return to Jacksonville State's campus this weekend. Classes start next Tuesday.
"With the uncertainty of our fall schedule, we made the decision to give our team the next five days off," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said this morning. "They will return to campus on Sunday and return to the practice field on Monday. We are certainly committed to playing football this fall and hope for more clarity on our schedule in the coming days."
The NCAA Division I Council is set to meet Wednesday and will make recommendations to the NCAA Board of Governors, which is meeting Friday. It is expected they'll formalize the process of not having an FCS championship playoff this year.
Seitz and JSU head coach John Grass both emphasized that their decision isn't caused by COVID-19.
"Our protocols are great," Seitz said. "Our testing is great. Our kids want to play. They were here most of the summer. Technically, they get a break to go home. They didn't really get that this year because we went right into practice."
Grass said this morning the decision is due to the "uncertainty of the fall schedule."
"Hopefully, the rest of this week, some of that will clear up, and we'll be more certain on the season and what we're preparing for," Grass said.
As for COVID-19 protocols, Grass added, "We've taken every precaution we can take — social distancing, screening every day, all those things. Our trainers and university have done all they can do to create as good of a bubble as we can. The problem is nobody can create a bubble like the NBA has created, where they're testing every day and they're not coming in contact with other people. It's kind of hard to do that on a college campus."
Grass said he and his staff will continue to work.
"We'll work on some recruiting stuff and things like that," Grass said.