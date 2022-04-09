JSU Football: Secondary shines in spring game as defense steals the spotlight

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State didn’t keep score during Saturday’s spring game, but it still marked a milestone of sorts for redshirt senior Jeremiah Harris, who got to play a game in front of fans for the first time since he suffered a season-ending elbow injury during the fall season-opener against UAB.
Of course, all fans aren’t created equal. Harris’ aunt, Felecia Mills, and his father, Melvin Harris, were in attendance for his return to the field.
“They've been waiting on me to come out and play ball. … So it was a great feeling to be able to play in front of them,” Jeremiah Harris said.
Ever since the Gamecocks hired Rich Rodriguez, the attention has been on the offense, but during Saturday’s open scrimmage, the Gamecock offense might have been the last thing anybody in attendance wanted to watch.
“It was hard to evaluate if our defense was good or if our offense was just that bad,” Rodriguez said.
Offensive players described Saturday’s performance as disappointing. Besides a brief scoring stint in the middle, their frustration was well earned and started early as cornerback George Steele was the first player to find the end zone Saturday after he intercepted the ball at midifled and ran it back for a score.
“You see the second play of the scrimmage, he had a pick-six,” sophomore defensive end Jaylen Swain said. “He's just a dog. No matter where you put him at, you can put him at running back, and I feel like he’d be the best player on the field.”
Rodriguez said that was just the latest highlight play from Steele this spring.
“He read the play, he jumped it, and kind of set the tone right there,” Rodriguez said.
Safety Deco Wilson all but assured that the Gamecocks’ offense would end the day on a similarly sour note when he recorded an interception of his own during the final four plays of the scrimmage.
“Always for offense, it is going to be harder for them to communicate, especially with a new staff coming in, because we're going to be moving fast,” Swain said. “Because from a defensive standpoint, everything that you’re doing is regular. It is what we've been doing with the old defense. It is just new calls, and now you need to do it faster.”
That speed was on full display Saturday afternoon when Swain sacked quarterback Zion Webb, who was later also sacked by defensive end Kyle Holt. Rodriguez praised both of those players, along with Steele, after the scrimmage for their performances this spring.
Jacksonville State’s head coach also commended the entire secondary as quick learners that performed well in recent weeks.
“All our DBs they're fast, the might not be the biggest, but they fast they going to break to the ball,” Swain said. “They're going to run to the ball, and when they get there, they going to hit you. They all know how to make plays on the football.”
One of those backs, Steele, said Harris’ return to the safety position has helped him gain confidence when he slides into the nickel spot.
“When I look back there and know Jeremiah Harris is back there, I know my job is going to be a little easier,” Steele said. “Because he’s going to make sure I’m in the right spot.”
He wasn’t the only defender praising the redshirt senior on Saturday.
“When you got J. Ro (Harris) back like back behind you, everything is moving faster because he can get the calls in,” Swain said. “He knows how to be a leader no matter what. So when the ball is snapped or when the ball is not even snapped, in pre-snap, he can tell you what is coming. He just helps the defense fly around and moves faster.”
As the oldest safety on the team, and one of the oldest defenders overall, Harris said he does feel obligated to provide leadership on that side of the ball, and he’s proud of the growth he’s seen out of his fellow defensive players this spring.
“The defense we improved a lot,” Harris said. “We finally settled in with the playbook. Everybody finally got an understanding. Everybody is just flying around and having fun.”