JSU football: Sean Brown ready to roll after overcoming spring injury

JACKSONVILLE — While there were many encouraging takeaways from Jacksonville State's preseason camp, the return of tight end Sean Brown may be the biggest sigh of relief the team has had this summer.
Brown, who missed most of JSU’s spring practice because of a back injury, has been a full participant in the team's preseason camp, which began last week.
On Monday, Brown worked plenty with the first-team players and quarterback Zion Webb, but also got some reps with other quarterbacks.
Two of his plays from Monday included a reaching 15-yard reception on a pass from Zion Webb and a deep touchdown throw in the corner of the end zone from Te’Sean Smoot.
“Our biggest point of emphasis right now is just getting in shape, going through every single day, getting faster and faster and everything gets more comfortable,” Brown said. “By the end of fall camp, I think everybody on our offense and defense will be real comfortable.”
Brown said that after battling his injury since spring, being on the field with his team means a little bit more this fall.
“I took my recovery and my rehab really serious. I know this means so much to me,” Brown said. “This team means so much to me, and I just did everything I could to make sure I got back out here.”
The Rome, Georgia, native also said that he learned a lot about himself as he recovered, specifically how to push himself to succeed.
“I learned I need to push myself,” Brown said. “Dealing with that kind of an injury, it's hard to get back into shape for something like this kind of a fall camp going at the pace that we want to go. Every day I’ve got to push myself more and more, and I've been getting in better shape over the past couple of weeks.”
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said that he’s excited to have Brown back, adding that the tight end is a “tough guy.”
“We're really excited about him,” Rodriguez said. “We're going to do some more things with him this year. We did a lot with him last year as well.”
When Brown returned from injury, he said one thing that's helped him find success during camp is Webb's return for a seventh season.
Brown said that the seventh-year quarterback looks better than ever and that he has full confidence in him as the Gamecocks head into Conference USA.
“I don't think I've ever had the same quarterback two years in a row,” Brown said. “It's nice to have somebody coming back that I’ve got a good relationship with and a good connection.”
Added Brown: “I've had full confidence in him ever since last year. I think he's gotten his conditioning under hand and I think he's looked better than ever.”
While Brown missed being on the football field, he could watch as the other members of the tight end room were able to get reps in his absence.
Brown said that along with Pierson Baldwin’s strong spring camp, he was impressed with what he saw from sophomore tight end Jacob Barrick.
“He had a really good spring, and so did Jacob Barrick,” Brown said. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen that are still learning our new offense. With the pace that we're at running, it's hard to just jump in right like real quick and learn everything, but I think our whole room was coming together really well.”
With JSU's move to Conference USA official, Brown said that he's excited for the opportunities playing at the FBS level will give him, his teammates and the school as they gain national attention on television.
“It hasn't really hit me yet, I don't think,” Brown said. “It's a big step for us and I really think we're making the right steps to get to where we want to be.”
Brown said that while he’s focused on the season-opening game against UTEP on Aug. 26, he’s really looking forward to playing against South Carolina in the team's first Power Five matchup as an FBS team.
“It's going to be awesome,” Brown said. “I know over the last couple of years, we only had just a couple of games that have been on primetime TV but, it's a big step for everybody and it's going to be a lot of exposure that a lot of people on our team deserve.”