 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Sean Brown ready to roll after overcoming spring injury

JSU practice Sean Brown

After recovering from an injury, Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown is a full participant in JSU's preseason camp.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — While there were many encouraging takeaways from Jacksonville State's preseason camp, the return of tight end Sean Brown may be the biggest sigh of relief the team has had this summer.

Brown, who missed most of JSU’s spring practice because of a back injury, has been a full participant in the team's preseason camp, which began last week.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.