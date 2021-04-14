JSU football: School announces playoff ticket plan, sets Sunday watch party

Jacksonville State will host a watch party Sunday as the Gamecocks' football team finds out its first-round matchup for the FCS playoffs.
The 16-team FCS playoff bracket will be revealed Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The watch party will be at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The doors open at 10 a.m. According to a news release by the school, the team and staff will be seated on the floor, and the fans will be asked to sit in the stands. Admission is free.
The ninth-ranked Gamecocks (9-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) won its ninth OVC football title last week and sixth in seven years. That clinched a spot in the FCS playoffs, which begin April 24.
The NCAA announced last week that JSU is one of 14 predetermined host sites for the preliminary rounds of the FCS playoffs.
Ticket information, according to the release:
—The NCAA is allowing FCS venues to have fans at 25 percent of full capacity. For Jacksonville State, that would mean about 6,000 fans for JSU Stadium home games. Gamecock fans can get their tickets early through JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets. General admission tickets for playoff home games are available for $20.
—Fans that were Stadium Club Level season ticket holders will receive the first home playoff game as part of their season ticket package and will not need to purchase the seats they held during the regular season. Those tickets will be mailed to the address on file with your ticket account.
—A limited number of additional Club Level tickets will be available for purchase for $60 each. For questions regarding playoff tickets, please call the JSU Athletics Ticket Office at 256-782-8499.
—There will also be an allotment of tickets that will be held for JSU students. The process for obtaining a free student ticket for the playoffs will be the same as the one used during the regular season. More information will be released when student tickets are available through your MyJSU account.