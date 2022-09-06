 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Rodriguez talks LaRoche, opposing coach, defensive leaders

JSU Davidson Action BW 003.JPG

JSU defensive end Jaylen Swain recovers a fumble during the JSU vs Davidson game. Photo by Bill Wilson.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez, running back Matt LaRoche and defensive end Jackson Luttrell met with reporters Tuesday, covering a variety of topics.

Here's five highlights from their time fielding questions:

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep