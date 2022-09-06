JSU football: Rodriguez talks LaRoche, opposing coach, defensive leaders

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez, running back Matt LaRoche and defensive end Jackson Luttrell met with reporters Tuesday, covering a variety of topics.
Here's five highlights from their time fielding questions:
1. LaRoche takes control
Redshirt senior Matt LaRoche has firmly taken hold of the starting job for the Gamecocks, but that wasn’t always the case.
“He was kind of down on the depth chart, so to speak,” Rodriguez said. “Behind three or four good players, and we challenged him. (Running backs) Coach (Rod) McDowell challenged him all spring, challenged him all summer. Said, ‘you’ve got enough talent, you’ve got the ability to help us. We need you focused, learn what you’re doing and be fully committed’ and he has.”
The Gamecocks like to mix in multiple backs early and often. Four different backs carried the ball or were targeted in the passing game during the first half of Saturday’s 35-17 win over Davidson.
Yet, for the second straight week, LaRoche received four of the first five running back touches (counting targets). That role continued as the game progressed, as LaRoche received 10 of the first 15 running back touches.
So it was hardly a surprise that he finished the game with a team-high carries (13) and rushing yards (63).
LaRoche, nicknamed Speedy, doesn’t just see the most action. He’s also responsible for Jacksonville State’s longest run of the season, a 34-yard carry. LaRoche’s 25-yard reception against then-No. 10 Stephen F. Austin is the fifth longest passing play this season.
“He is one of the fastest, we’re not as fast as we want to be or as we will be, but he is one of the guys that is fast and can run a little bit,” Rodriguez said. “I guess you wouldn’t have the nickname speedy if you were slow. I’d hope not, but he’s played really well, and you know what else he’s done, he’s played physically. He blocked well.”
Of course, LaRoche is far from the only thing worth talking about ahead of Jacksonville State’s trip to Murray State on Saturday night at 6.
2. Familiar faces
When the Gamecocks take the field this weekend, Rodgriguez will face Murray State head coach Dean Hood for the first time since coaching together at Glenville State. Hood worked as Rodriguez’s defensive coordinator from 1990-93.
“We always kept in touch, and we’ve been very, very close over the years,” Rodriguez said. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. He’s done a great job at Murray. I mean, what he’s done there in a couple of years, you can see his culture because his guys play hard and they know what they are doing.”
Some coaches might look forward to reuniting with old colleagues on the field, but Rodriguez is not one of those.
“I don’t really like playing good friends,” he said. “So we probably won’t talk at all this week. We will talk before the game, and I’m sure we will talk after the game.”
3. Slowing the Racers
Texas Tech beat Murray St. 63-10 on Saturday, but the Gamecocks took note of Murray State’s big-play tendencies.
Quarterback D.J. Williams only completed eight of 16 attempts, but five of those went for gains of at least 22 yards.
Those plays gained 22, 24, 33, 51 and 54 yards.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks gave up passing plays of 23 and 25 yards, both of which resulted in Davidson touchdowns. They also gave up one rush of 20 yards.
4. Defensive leaders
Jacksonville State earned ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second straight week.
Linebacker Stevonte Tullis earned it this week after he finished with a career-high 14 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
The Gamecocks have forced five turnovers already this season and trail only Montana (6) among FCS programs.
While Rodriguez was happy with Tullis, he did not receive top honors from the coaching staff this time. That award instead went to nickel Kolbi Fuqua.
Fuqua graded out as the Gamecocks’ top defender after finishing with four tackles, including two solo stops Saturday.
This was also the second week the coaching staff chose a different defender than the ASUN selected.
The coaching staff named defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell the top defender after the win over Stephen. F. Austin, while the ASUN picked safety Deco Wilson.
“It felt good because with a new staff, they're still really getting to know us really well,” Lutrell said. “So just coming from coach Rod it felt good to get that award or accomplishment from the coaching staff. … Really, I think personally anybody from our defense could have got that award (last week).”
5. Injury update
Rodriguez said center Zack Cangelosi remains doubtful for Saturday after he suffered a left knee injury against Stephen F. Austin.
Rodriguez said he hopes Cangelosi can return before a Sept. 17 trip to Tulsa. In the meantime, right guard Treylen Brown will continue to fill in for him.
“Yeah, Trey is athletic,” Rodriguez said. “He’s had a couple snaps that were a little bit low and all that, but I think he’s comfortable in there. And he’s a big strong guy and did a nice job, and he will be able to handle that. … You miss Cangy’s leadership, but he is working hard. He is better now than he was last week.”