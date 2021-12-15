JSU football: Rodriguez has seven staffers on board, plans to complete staff soon

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez says he anticipates completing his football staff by the first few days of January.
For now, he has seven staffers on board, although he hasn't filled the offensive and defensive coordinator positions.
The biggest hire is Rick Trickett, a longtime assistant coach at the Power Five level. He's considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.
"He's well-known, a great recruiter," Rodriguez said. "He's one of the best."
Most of the new staff members have connections to Louisiana-Monroe, where Rodriguez spent the 2021 season as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Also, none of the coaches hired are specifically brought on board to handle defense.
"Defensively, we're still looking to hire," Rodriguez said. "We'll be a little more deliberate there. I'd like for the defensive coordinator to have input on those choices."
Rodriguez said he's also looking for a strength and conditioning coach who will work with football.
As for an offensive coordinator, although Rodriguez has a deep background in offense and calling his own plays, he said he plans to hire somebody who will have that title. Even so, he added that he'll "always be involved" with the offense.
A brief look at the seven people on board so far:
—Rod McDowell will coach running backs for Jacksonville State after spending the previous season coaching that position at Louisiana Monroe.
A former Clemson running back in 2010-13, McDowell spent 2019 and 2020 at Clemson in an off-the-field support role.
—Mike DiAngelo is joining the JSU after working with Rodriguez at Arizona, Ole Miss and Louisiana-Monroe. He coached tight ends and inside receivers at ULM, although his position at JSU isn't determined.
He was an assistant coach at Arizona in 2013-18 when Rodriguez was head coach and Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator. He worked at Washington & Jefferson College as an assistant coach in 2007-13.
—Trickett, a college football coach since 1976, will coach offensive line. He has been an assistant coach at West Virginia, Southern Illinois, Southern Mississippi, New Mexico, Memphis, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU and Florida State.
—Kurt Kennedy was director of recruiting and player personnel at ULM this past season. He will direct recruiting for JSU.
He worked in various off-the-field roles at Florida State during 2009-17 and was an analyst at Samford in 2018, offensive line coach at New Mexico Highlands in 2019 and quarterbacks coach at Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College in 2020.
He is from Red Bay and played quarterback at West Alabama.
—Dusty Rutledge will serve as JSU's chief of staff after filling the same position at ULM this past season.
His ties to Rodriguez stretch back to 1994-96 when he was an assistant coach for him at Glenville State. He was video coordinator at West Virginia in 2001-07 when Rodriguez was head coach. He also was in an off-field role for Rodriguez at Michigan in 2008-10, Arizona in 2015-17 and Ole Miss in 2019.
—Cole Dial will serve as Rodriguez's director of football operations. He spent six years at Louisiana-Monroe in off-the-field roles.
—Louisiana-Monroe graduate assistant Ryan Garrett will serve as an offensive assistant for the Gamecocks.