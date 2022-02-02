JSU football: Rodriguez explains two-month wait to sign his contract

Rich Rodriguez didn't sign his contract as Jacksonville State's football coach until about two months after he accepted the job, but he says that wasn't because of any issues with the four-year agreement with the school.
Rodriguez was formally introduced as the Gamecocks' coach Nov. 30, 2021. He signed his contract Friday and returned it to the school Monday. A copy of the contract was provided to The Anniston Star on Tuesday through a Freedom of Information request.
He said Wednesday that after accepting the job, "I really didn't even think about it for the first four or five weeks."
He added that eventually athletics director Greg Seitz and others wanted to get the contract completed.
"It was a very easy process to get done, something we got done in one day," Rodriguez said. "We talked about the terms, obviously, before I took the job, but I didn't think about it again until a week ago when they said, 'Hey, we gotta get this thing signed.' We got it signed."
The deal covers four years through Dec. 31, 2025, although JSU’s president can agree to add an extra year to the agreement. The president must do so by Nov. 30, 2024.
According to the document, Rodriguez's base salary will be $500,000, although by the 2023 season, he can earn bonuses totaling as much as $195,000 a year. JSU will move to the Football Bowl Subdivision in the fall of 2023 and participate in Conference USA. The Gamecocks will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision in the 2022-23 school year and be part of the ASUN Conference.
A list of the bonuses included in the contract:
—Beginning with the 2023 season, Rodriguez will earn $20,000 for finishing first in the conference standings. That includes tying for first place.
—He can earn $100,000 if JSU finishes in the Top 25 in either the Associated Press or College Football Playoff final football rankings.
—Beginning in 2023, he can receive $10,000 for winning six games, $20,000 for seven, $30,000 for eight or $50,000 for nine or more wins. Only one of the wins can come against a non-FBS team. He is eligible for only one of these win-based bonuses.
—He can receive $5,000 if the team has an annual average grade point average of 3.0 to 3.29, $10,000 for an annual grade point average of 3.3 to 3.49, or $15,000 for 3.5 or above. He is eligible for only one of these academic-based bonuses. The JSU football average grade point average was 2.911 this past fall semester.
—He will receive a bonus of $10,000 if the JSU football team achieves a graduation success rate of at least 80 percent as determined by the NCAA.
"I'm very appreciative of the support that not just myself but our staff has gotten," Rodriguez said. "Since I've taken the job, everybody here associated with the school has really been helpful, everybody in the community. I know we're still in the honeymoon stage and all that stuff, but it's fantastic. Everything I would've hoped it would be, it's been that. We're going to do everything we can every day to make everyone proud of our staff and our program."
Asked about the Jacksonville State pullover he wore to Wednesday's news conference to discuss the Gamecocks' signing class, he commented that he loved the colors.
"Red and white — you can't go wrong with that," he said.