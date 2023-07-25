 Skip to main content
JSU football: Rodriguez continues support for in-state matchups

JSU at Auburn Football

Jacksonville State linebacker Joel McCandless runs after intercepting a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Melvin Ray during the JSU at Auburn football game in 2015.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Those who have followed Jacksonville State know the rich history of matchups with in-state opponents.

At Conference USA media day Tuesday, Rich Rodriguez yet again preached his support for potential matchups with opponents from Alabama.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.