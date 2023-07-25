JSU football: Rodriguez continues support for in-state matchups

Those who have followed Jacksonville State know the rich history of matchups with in-state opponents.
At Conference USA media day Tuesday, Rich Rodriguez yet again preached his support for potential matchups with opponents from Alabama.
Since spring, Rodriguez has been a huge advocate for Jacksonville State playing in-state opponents Alabama and Auburn, whether it’s an offseason scrimmage or a regular season showdown.
When asked about the possibility of in-state matchups Tuesday, Rodrigiuez was quick to echo his remarks made throughout the spring.
“We’ve talked about that. Alabama and Auburn, we'll play them every year as long as they give us $2 million apiece,” Rodriguez said. “If they want to play the spring game and give us a million, we'll play them in our spring game. Maybe even play them for a half a million, but I don't know if that's going to happen. But there's other teams.”
Between the two, Jacksonville State’s 27-20 overtime loss against Auburn in 2015 is the Gamecocks’ only history between the two SEC schools.
Rodriguez had the same thought earlier in the year when asked about a potential spring scrimmage against Alabama or Auburn.
“I’ll tell Coach Freeze if he wants to give a million dollars or give us 50 percent of the proceeds, we’d go down Jordan-Hare,” he said in April.
The first team Rodriguez mentioned besides the pair of SEC schools was in-state rival Troy.
While JSU’s matchups with Troy, formerly Troy State, came to a halt after the rival’s move up to the FBS level, Jacksonville State’s move could potentially make reigniting the rivalry a reality.
“Troy was a longtime rival for us,” Rodriguez said. “There's some natural rivalries that could happen in the future in a non conference game, but I think it's always great to be in the conference.”
Jacksonville State leads the all-time series over Troy 32-29-2, with the last matchup between the two at Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2001, when the Trojans downed Jack Crowe’s Gamecocks 21-3.
The Gamecocks’ last victory over the Trojans on Nov. 3, 1990, in front of a reported 15,500 fans, when Shawn Johnson ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on seven carries to lead the Gamecocks to a 21-10 victory over Robert Maddox’s Troy State team.
In-state schools that were unmentioned Tuesday were Samford and UAB.
The Gamecocks’ rich rivalry history with Samford dates back to 1905, with the Gamecocks leading the all-time series 23-21-2 and boasting a nine-game win streak.
Jacksonville State most recently faced the Bulldogs in a 55-14 home victory in the first round of the 2013 FCS playoffs and extended its win streak over Samford to nine straight.
The Gamecocks are also 16-4 in their last 20 matchups with Samford.
JSU’s shorter history with UAB dates back to 1994, when JSU traveled to Birmingham for games against the Blazers in four straight seasons and split the four game series.
Jacksonville State’s most recent matchup with the Blazers was in the 2021 Montgomery Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl, where the Blazers pitched a 31-0 shutout as UAB extended its all-time series lead 4-2.
Ten days later, the Gamecocks took down Florida State in Tallahassee.
Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said the addition of Kennesaw State in 2024 will give the opportunity of a true rivalry to brew for both teams, as it will give both programs a true geographical rival.
“With the addition of Kennesaw State in another year, I think that rivalry will grow even more,” the commissioner said Tuesday.
In Rodriguez’s support for in-state matchups, he said his primary focus for all of his teams are conference slates.
He said that the team would talk about the schedule as early as Tuesday evening.
“Obviously, in-state games are important, rivalry games are important, but from the years I've done this, always your first goal competitively is your conference,” Rodriguez said. “What can you do in your conference? Can you win your conference? We'll talk about that tonight in our first team meeting. We'll talk about that a little bit.”