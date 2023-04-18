JSU Football: Rodriguez believes fixing college football requires contracts for players

JACKSONVILLE — To say college football is in the midst of a chaotic transition would be an understatement.
Some coaches complain about Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) or the transfer portal so often that it must be a contractual obligation.
Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez was more than willing to offer some solutions ahead of Jax State's spring game last week.
“You should have everybody under contract,” Rodriguez said. “You should have a salary cap per se, for all your athletes, and then if they can get a commercial on their own and do something for somebody on their own, then that's fine. But the school can’t facilitate it. Connection to the school can’t facilitate whatever it is. They got to do the commercials on their (own) just like pros.”
Where player contracts are concerned, Rodriguez doesn’t view this as a coach versus player issue. He views contracts as one way that players and coaches can get on the same page regarding roster construction.
“Sign a four-year deal if you want to coming out of high school or a two-year or if he only wants to sign a one-year deal, sign a one-year deal,” he said.
The Gamecocks coach doesn’t just believe contracts are the right way to go. He believes they’re inevitable. However, Rodriguez said he’s not sure the sport will embrace contracts for players until coaches and ADs are placed in positions of power to make decisions for the entire sport.
“I don't know what the hell Congress was supposed to do,” Rodriguez said. “I mean, I'd rather them work on inflation and fixing what’s wrong with America as opposed to trying to fix college football. Why don't you get a coach? Several coaches have been around for a little bit, and then some ADs have been around a bit and ask them how to help fix it. That's what I say.”
In this conversation, Rodriguez repeatedly praised the NFL model and the league's rules to encourage fair play and competitiveness.
“They have periods where you, if you talk to a free agent when you’re not supposed to, you’re going to get fined a draft pick or whatever,” Rodriguez said. “I think you do same thing (in) college. You got 85 scholarships. Somebody tampers whatever, then you knock one of those out of there.”
Rodriguez acknowledged one glaring difference between college football and the NFL is that the worst pro teams are rewarded with top picks in the draft while the best college teams typically clean up in recruiting.
The Gamecocks coach didn’t offer a solution to this. Maybe a contract system would spread the wealth more, perhaps not. It likely depends a lot on the particulars.
Still, the Gamecocks coach had one more rule change he’d like to see adopted, although this one would also require input from the NFL.
“I don’t understand, why do we have to make them go three years in college before turning to the NFL?” Rodriguez asked. “If he thinks he is good enough to go out of high school, go pro. We don't make a talented musician or an artist do something for three years.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep
