JSU Football: Rodriguez believes fixing college football requires contracts for players

JSU scrimmage-bc112.jpg

JSU offense and defense competed in their spring scrimmage Thursday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — To say college football is in the midst of a chaotic transition would be an understatement. 

Some coaches complain about Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) or the transfer portal so often that it must be a contractual obligation.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep