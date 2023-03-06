 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Rodriguez 'avoids miserable night,' newcomers stand out in second practice

Rich Rod first practice spring number 2

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez coaches his players through the first spring practice on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez has coached his fair share of second practices. They normally don’t go very well, as his wife, Rita Rodriguez, reminded him before he stepped on the field on Monday.

“My wife reminded me that practice two is never as good as practice one,” he said. “It doesn’t have the same energy like you’d want to have.”

