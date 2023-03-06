JSU Football: Rodriguez 'avoids miserable night,' newcomers stand out in second practice

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez has coached his fair share of second practices. They normally don’t go very well, as his wife, Rita Rodriguez, reminded him before he stepped on the field on Monday.
“My wife reminded me that practice two is never as good as practice one,” he said. “It doesn’t have the same energy like you’d want to have.”
On the practice field, Rodriguez rarely hides his emotions in front of his players. Whether he tries to or not, his wife knows him far too well by this point.
“She can usually tell my reaction (to practice) whether I am talkative or not,” Rodriguez said. “If I am not very talkative, she will probably think, ‘okay, you didn’t have a very good practice, huh?’”
After the Gamecocks wrapped up practice on Monday, Rodriguez laughed at the memory of his wife saying something like, “what is today? It’s your second practice … Uh oh, here we go.”
Just in case the laugh didn’t give it away. Rita, and Gamecocks’ fans, don’t have to worry. Monday’s practice went well, at least by second practice standards, anyway.
“If you had asked me midway through practice, I would have said it is going to be a miserable night,” Rodriguez said. “They recovered in the second half, so we’re good.”
Quotes, notes and other highlights from Monday’s practice:
Despite having limited reps once the Gamecocks transitioned to drills pitting the offense versus the defense, freshman quarterback Earl Woods III continued to show off his cannon.
From a pure power standpoint, Woods probably delivered the biggest throw of the afternoon when he scrambled out of the pocket to the right and hit his receiver deep for a play that likely results in a touchdown in a game-setting.
“He has got a lot to learn, but he’s got a lot of intangibles,” Rodriguez said. “Learning our stuff, he doesn’t lack for confidence, which is a good thing. We’ve always said if you want to find a guy that makes plays in college, find one that makes plays in high school. Well, he made a bunch of plays in high school. I like what I see so far. I don’t think the stage is too big for him, and this is going to be an important spring.
"We’re not sure where we are quarterback-wise, I know I’m not sure where we are depth-wise, and he’s got a chance to be one of those guys that could help us.”
It’s worth remembering Woods is the only one of the three freshmen quarterbacks to enroll early. Rodriguez plans to take the same approach with Woods that he takes with every freshman quarterback.
“We know that they are going to be confused, but we are going to throw them in there anyway,” he said. “I think you learn by reps. The way we structure our practice, everybody gets reps and everybody gets a lot of reps.”
Another newcomer who continued to draw attention was Louisiana Monroe transfer Malik Jackson. His speed and athleticism were on full display when he broke a few big plays during team drills, but his work during individual sessions might have been more impressive.
Jackson and the other running backs were facing off with linebackers in a drill designed to test a running back’s ability to evade a linebacker attempting to make a tackle near the line of scrimmage.
Coaches placed two barrels to simulate blockers, and it seemed the linebacker’s objective was just to get both hands on the backs.
Easier said than done. Jackson successfully evaded would-be tacklers on at least four of his seven carries. His ability to change direction quickly sent more than one linebacker running in the wrong direction, and even on most of Jackson’s “failures” he made it hard for defenders to get a good grip on him.
The other theme that emerged at practice was the efficiency with which the team practiced. Last spring Rodriguez often had to pause some early practices because of confusion among the coaches or the players.
That wasn’t the case on Monday.
“Having most of the staff back from last year is a big bonus,” Rodriguez said. “Not only from understanding how we want to practice, but just transitioning from drill to another drill, how we substitute players. I’ve got a great staff. I really rely on them for a lot of other things.”
Cornerbacks coach Terry Jefferson is the only new position coach on staff this spring. A fact that wasn’t lost on Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown.
“You don’t see a lot of coaching staff changes (after) you end up winning your conference,” Brown said. “You don’t hardly ever see that, but it really shows what kind of brotherhood we’ve built here.”
Brown said having the entire offensive staff from the fall back has given the offensive side of the ball a comfort which allows them to practice quickly.
“That means everything,” Brown said.